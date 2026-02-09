Corporate

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

February 09, 2026 | 20:59
(0) user say
The healthcare distributor purchased Zam-Buk and Vapex brands from Bayer, expanding its consumer healthcare portfolio across Asia.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has acquired all rights, title, and interest in and to the Zam-Buk® and Vapex® consumer healthcare brands from Bayer Consumer Care AG for Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Zam-Buk® is an ointment used for the temporary relief of pain and itch, including discomfort from insect bites. First launched in 1902, Zam-Buk® has retained strong brand equity over the decades and is widely perceived as a trusted household brand. Vapex® is a nasal inhaler used to help relieve nasal congestion. Launched in 1917, Vapex® has built meaningful brand recognition, particularly in Thailand.

The acquisition of the brands supports Zuellig Pharma's strategic priority to strengthen and scale its consumer healthcare portfolio across Asia. It also marks the company's second consumer healthcare acquisition, following Propan in the Philippines, reinforcing its focus on building a strong commercial platform for trusted, everyday healthcare products in the region.

"This acquisition marks another significant growth milestone for our consumer healthcare product portfolio. Zam-Buk® and Vapex® are enduring brands with deep heritage and trust in the communities they serve. By combining the brands' legacy with Zuellig Pharma's regional commercial capabilities and local market expertise, we aim to expand distribution and access across all relevant retail channels in the region. In doing so, these brands will continue to remain relevant, easy to find, and accessible to consumers." said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.

https://www.zuelligpharma.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma Zam-Buk Vapex

