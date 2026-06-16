Zhongji Innolight plans to develop $700 million factory in Bac Ninh

Zhongji Innolight plans to develop a $700 million factory in Bac Ninh

The company delivered the proposal during a working session with Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee Pham Hoang Son on June 15. The project covers an area of 30 hectares of land in Yen Phong 2A-II, expected to create jobs for around 20,000 workers once operational. The factory will become the firm’s biggest facility in Southeast Asia, while its current largest manufacturing facility is in Thailand.

To support its production plan, Zhongji Innolight proposed several technical infrastructure requirements, including a water consumption of approximately 4,000 cubic metres per day and a maximum electricity capacity of 150 MW - 300 MW across expansion phases.

The company's leadership also requested the provincial government's support in implementing the project, focusing on income tax incentives, ensuring labour supply and welfare. The plan includes infrastructure development, housing for experts and workers, and maintaining a stable power supply for production.

In response to the proposal, the chairman of Bac Ninh People's Committee committed to ensuring a sufficient and stable power supply for the company's factory in both phases, providing maximum support in terms of human resources, vocational training, and social housing to ensure workers feel secure and committed to long-term employment.

Bac Ninh has formed a large semiconductor industrial ecosystem with corporations such as Samsung, Goertek, Luxshare, and Amkor. At the same time, the province possesses many advantages in terms of its convenient location for trade connections with China, proximity to Noi Bai International Airport, the planned operation of Gia Binh International Airport in the near future, and an abundant labour force, including two million young local workers and 800,000 workers from surrounding areas.

Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Zhongji Innolight specialises in manufacturing high-speed optical transceivers used in data centre connectivity networks, AI computing systems, mobile telecommunications networks, and long-distance transmission infrastructure.

MSR shares woo investors ahead of HSX listing Masan Group Corporation on May 13 announced the successful sale of nearly 22 million shares in its subsidiary Masan High-Tech Materials.

Phu Tho calls on Spanish investment in high-tech, green growth projects Phu Tho province has called on Spanish businesses to invest in high-tech and green growth projects, offering tax incentives, fast-track procedures, and expanding industrial infrastructure.

Thai developer WHA seeks approval for Danang Industrial Park Thai industrial estate developer WHA Industrial Development International has submitted an application to build a new industrial park in Danang.

Phu Tho promotes investment opportunities in Sweden, seeking partnerships in high-tech industries and green growth A delegation from Phu Tho province has met with Swedish technology companies and industrial groups to promote investment in innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development.