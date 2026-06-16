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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zhongji Innolight plans to develop $700 million factory in Bac Ninh

June 16, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
China’s Zhongji Innolight is planning a large-scale high-tech project in the northern province of Bac Ninh with an estimated initial investment of approximately $700 million.
Zhongji Innolight plans to develop $700 million factory in Bac Ninh
Zhongji Innolight plans to develop a $700 million factory in Bac Ninh

The company delivered the proposal during a working session with Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee Pham Hoang Son on June 15. The project covers an area of 30 hectares of land in Yen Phong 2A-II, expected to create jobs for around 20,000 workers once operational. The factory will become the firm’s biggest facility in Southeast Asia, while its current largest manufacturing facility is in Thailand.

To support its production plan, Zhongji Innolight proposed several technical infrastructure requirements, including a water consumption of approximately 4,000 cubic metres per day and a maximum electricity capacity of 150 MW - 300 MW across expansion phases.

The company's leadership also requested the provincial government's support in implementing the project, focusing on income tax incentives, ensuring labour supply and welfare. The plan includes infrastructure development, housing for experts and workers, and maintaining a stable power supply for production.

In response to the proposal, the chairman of Bac Ninh People's Committee committed to ensuring a sufficient and stable power supply for the company's factory in both phases, providing maximum support in terms of human resources, vocational training, and social housing to ensure workers feel secure and committed to long-term employment.

Bac Ninh has formed a large semiconductor industrial ecosystem with corporations such as Samsung, Goertek, Luxshare, and Amkor. At the same time, the province possesses many advantages in terms of its convenient location for trade connections with China, proximity to Noi Bai International Airport, the planned operation of Gia Binh International Airport in the near future, and an abundant labour force, including two million young local workers and 800,000 workers from surrounding areas.

Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Zhongji Innolight specialises in manufacturing high-speed optical transceivers used in data centre connectivity networks, AI computing systems, mobile telecommunications networks, and long-distance transmission infrastructure.

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TagTag:
Bac Ninh Zhongji Innolight FDI Yen Phong Industrial Park

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