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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinhomes advances two ESG++ mega-projects spanning 9,000ha

July 27, 2026 | 09:23
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Vinhomes is advancing two ESG++ mega-projects, Vinhomes Green Paradise in the south and Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long in the north, with a combined footprint exceeding 9,000 hectares across Vietnam.

HO CHI MINH CITY / QUANG NINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2026 - Vinhomes, Vietnam's leading residential developer, is advancing a new generation of sustainable urban development with two landmark mega-projects located at the country's northern and southern gateways.

As Vietnam emerges as a global investment destination, Vinhomes is pioneering a new generation of ESG++ cities designed for people, nature and the future.
As Vietnam emerges as a global investment destination, Vinhomes is pioneering a new generation of ESG++ cities designed for people, nature and the future.

Spanning a combined area exceeding 9,000 hectares, Vinhomes Green Paradise (2,870 hectares) in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, and Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long (6,200 hectares) in Quang Ninh province embody the company's ESG++ philosophy, an approach that extends beyond conventional sustainability to actively regenerate nature while integrating smart urban governance and human-centered design.

A New Generation of Cities Where Growth and Nature Advance Together

As Vietnam strengthens its position as one of Asia's fastest-growing investment destinations, attracting record levels of foreign direct investment and a new generation of international professionals, Vinhomes is pioneering an urban development model that positions nature restoration as the foundation of long-term economic resilience and social prosperity.

According to the World Economic Forum, resilient, nature-positive cities are becoming essential to long-term economic competitiveness as climate resilience, public health and quality of life increasingly influence investment decisions. The Urban Land Institute's Emerging Trends in Real Estate reports consistently identify sustainability, wellness and resilient mixed-use communities as among the strongest drivers of real estate value creation worldwide.

Recognizing this shift, Vinhomes has embraced a philosophy that extends beyond conventional ESG implementation. The company believes sustainable prosperity requires continuously regenerating nature rather than simply preserving what already exists, a vision that has evolved into what it calls an ESG++ approach, combining environmental restoration, smart urban governance and human-centered development at an unprecedented scale.

Vinhomes Green Paradise: A Coastal Urban Wonder in the South

Situated beside the UNESCO-recognised 75,000-hectare Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, Vinhomes Green Paradise became the first Official Participant recognised by New7Wonders for the global campaign "7 Wonders of Future Cities." The 2,870-hectare development maintains an exceptionally low construction density of just 16%, allowing the majority of the masterplan to remain dedicated to greenery and water.

An 800-hectare natural seawater lagoon forms the ecological heart of the development, while its 121-kilometre shoreline creates one of the world's most distinctive coastal urban landscapes. IoT, artificial intelligence and big data are embedded throughout governance, environmental monitoring and city operations to optimise sustainability and improve everyday urban management. The project integrates internationally benchmarked healthcare, education, senior living, culture, sports and entertainment into a comprehensive ecosystem designed to support every stage of life.

Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long: A Waterfront Megacity in the North

Hundreds of kilometres to the north, Vinhomes is advancing the same philosophy at an even larger scale. Officially breaking ground in April 2026, Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long spans more than 6,200 hectares, making it one of the largest coastal urban developments in Asia. Positioned directly alongside UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ha Long Bay, the project occupies one of the most extraordinary waterfront locations anywhere in the world.

Rather than maximising built density, the masterplan emphasises ecological regeneration. More than 2,500 hectares are dedicated to forests, wetlands and water landscapes, including 680 hectares of naturally filtered sea, 200 kilometres of white-sand coastline, and over 660 hectares of Globe Ha Long Forest Park, creating a vast regenerative ecosystem that complements the surrounding World Heritage environment.

The development is also envisioned to pursue the newly introduced ISO 37125 standard for sustainable urban development, reflecting an ambition to align with an emerging international benchmark for future ESG cities.

The project features a comprehensive "all-in-one" urban ecosystem: six residential districts, including exclusive island communities surrounded entirely by the sea, are complemented by seven globally benchmarked ecosystem clusters spanning culture, hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, sports and financial services.

Large-scale amenities include a 60,000-seat waterfront performance arena, the Wonder Theatre, an international convention centre, extensive hospitality facilities, international-standard golf courses, a world-class marina, an integrated shopping mall, professional sports facilities, Vinmec healthcare services, international education institutions, and a new central business district designed to attract global talent and investment.

The same integrated philosophy underpins Vinhomes Green Paradise, where ecological preservation, advanced technology and community wellbeing are designed to reinforce one another within a highly resilient coastal environment.

Collectively, these two mega-projects demonstrate how ESG can evolve beyond regulatory compliance to become a comprehensive framework for urban development, one capable of strengthening Vietnam's international competitiveness not only as one of Asia's fastest-growing economies but also as a destination for sustainable living and long-term investment. Instead of viewing environmental protection as a constraint on growth, Vinhomes positions nature restoration as the foundation of long-term economic resilience, social prosperity and global appeal.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vinhomes

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TagTag:
Vinhomes ESG++ mega-projects Vinhomes Green Paradise Vinhomes Global Gate

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