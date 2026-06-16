Chinese investors seek investment opportunities in Bac Ninh

Several large enterprises are also encouraging long-term investment plans in the locality. In late May, a delegation of Chinese enterprises met the province’s leadership to discuss policies related to energy storage, AI computing infrastructure, power supply capacity and industrial park resources.

The delegation focused discussions on the development direction for high-performance computing and green energy storage, investment policies, incentives for high-tech projects, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

To meet increasing investment demand from investors, the province plans to develop a 5,000-hectare free trade zone linked to the planned Gia Binh International Airport under its revised provincial development plan.

Alongside this, the province is also encouraging the synchronised investment in transportation infrastructure, railways, electricity, and telecommunications to meet the requirements of high-tech industry development and the digital economy in the new era.

The province also plans major investments in transport infrastructure, including Gia Binh International Airport, Ring Roads 4 and 5, airport links to Hanoi, the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong railway, the Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway, and urban rail networks.

Bac Ninh identifies the semiconductor industry as a key sector, while gradually expanding into green industries, clean energy, and renewable energy, such as wind power and rooftop solar power.

In the first five months of 2026, Bac Ninh attracted over $7.18 billion in investment capital, including 98 newly licensed domestic investment projects with registered capital exceeding $5.5 billion, 38 adjusted domestic projects worth over $247.2 million; 142 newly licensed foreign-invested projects with registered capital exceeding $466 million; and 114 adjusted foreign-invested projects with a total additional capital increase of over $992 million.

In terms of foreign direct investment attraction, Bac Ninh ranks fifth nationwide, following Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City, Nghe An, and Tay Ninh.

After merging with Bac Giang, Bac Ninh province was assessed as a "super-industrial province," with the fifth-largest economy in the country.

Bac Ninh province currently has 43 industrial parks approved for planning, with a total area of over 13,000ha; of which 36 industrial parks have been approved for investment policy, with an area of about 10,500 ha.

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