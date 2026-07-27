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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NAVER expands Korea's AI factory from 55MW to 200MW

July 27, 2026 | 09:53
(0) user say
NAVER, Brookfield and NVIDIA announced an expansion of Korea's sovereign AI factory infrastructure, increasing the initial NVIDIA DSX AI factory deployment from 55 megawatts to 200 megawatts.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER, Brookfield and NVIDIA announced an expansion of Korea's sovereign AI factory infrastructure. New investments will increase the initial NVIDIA DSX™ AI factory deployment from 55 megawatts to 200 megawatts.

Announced during Korea President Jae Myung Lee's AI Summit visit to San Francisco, the planned 200-megawatt expansion will be built with the NVIDIA DSX platform at NAVER's GAK Sejong hyperscale data center in Sejong, South Korea. The expanded infrastructure will provide Korea- and U.S.- based AI innovators with access to production-scale AI compute for building next-generation models, agents and AI-powered services.

Under the terms of the agreements, Brookfield will fund up to $9 billion as the exclusive capital partner, NVIDIA will invest $1 billion and NAVER will fund the remaining amount to finance the $10 billion project.

This builds on NAVER's June announcement to extend its GAK Sejong data center with NVIDIA DSX, with a long-term path to gigawatt-scale sovereign AI infrastructure serving Korea's enterprises, industries, government organizations and global AI cloud customers. Combining Brookfield's capital with NVIDIA's computing platform, the investment supports NAVER's AI factory deployment.

"NVIDIA's strategic investment and our infrastructure supply agreement with Brookfield have propelled NAVER's vision for the AI Factory business into a robust execution phase," said Haejin Lee, Founder and Chairman of NAVER. "Leveraging the solid partnerships with our global partners, we will drive technological innovation, foster a sovereign AI ecosystem, and spearhead efforts to strengthen South Korea's AI competitiveness."

AI Factory Expansion and Open Model Collaboration to Fuel AI Innovators

NAVER, as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, provides deep expertise in operating hyperscale infrastructure powered by the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform. The 200-megawatt AI factory, featuring NVIDIA Vera Rubin and Blackwell platforms, will establish a dedicated resource pool for emerging AI companies, providing the compute, software and support needed to develop and deploy competitive AI models and applications at scale.

This expanded infrastructure also builds on NAVER and NVIDIA's collaboration on open model development for agentic and physical AI. NAVER is advancing its HyperCLOVA X models to be based on NVIDIA Nemotron™ 3 Ultra open models with its proprietary data and training expertise. NAVER is also the first Korean company to join the NVIDIA Nemotron Coalition, contributing to open model development across pretraining, post-training and reinforcement learning.

NAVER plans to launch an AI agent platform in Korea in the second half of the year, powered by NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software including NVIDIA NemoClaw™ blueprints. NAVER is also developing a Seoul World Model using proprietary urban street-view and spatial modeling data, built on NVIDIA Cosmos™ world foundation models.

By PR Newswire

NAVER

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TagTag:
Naver NVIDIA NVIDIA DSX AI factory

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