Young student to represent Vietnam at COP30

October 20, 2025 | 17:12
(0) user say
For the first time, a Vietnamese student will represent the country at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, highlighting education’s role in empowering global youth.
Young student to represent Vietnam at COP30

On October 20, 51Talk, a global online education group, announced that a Vietnamese student has been selected to attend the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil from November 10–21. Nominated through 51Talk’s partnership with the UN, the student will speak on the world stage to advocate for climate action, demonstrating how education and English proficiency can equip the next generation to engage in global issues.

Since its launch in 2019, 51Talk has partnered with the UN to bring top students from countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Thailand to COP conferences, enabling them to advocate for environmental issues and show how language learning can foster global engagement. This year marks Vietnam’s first participation in the programme, with 51Talk supporting Vietnamese students to showcase their perspectives and contribute to international climate discussions.

"51Talk is now present in more than 50 countries, offering high-quality one-on-one English courses for children aged 3 to 15, taught by over 10,000 internationally certified teachers," said Roger Parodi, chief strategy officer at 51Talk. "However, our mission goes beyond teaching English – it is about opening the door to knowledge, connecting with diverse cultures, and empowering every student to raise their voice on the global stage."

"In Vietnam, we are committed to helping children grow in confidence, curiosity, and a global mindset. We believe every child deserves the opportunity to speak to the world and be heard," said Parod.

51Talk launched a speech contest in August, inviting Vietnamese children aged 6–14 to share their creative ideas on environmental protection. After an extensive selection process, the top 10 finalists showcased their presentations during the final round held on October 18.

Among these inspiring young voices, Le Bao Nhi, 11 years old, from Ho Chi Minh City, emerged as the national winner, earning the opportunity to represent Vietnam at COP30. During the conference, Nhi will deliver a speech, take part in youth panels, and collaborate with other young delegates from around the world on climate-related initiatives.

"I feel so honoured to represent Vietnam’s youth at the UN Climate Conference, and I am grateful to 51Talk Vietnam for giving me this chance to speak for our generation. I will do my best to prepare and deliver my message for a better future," said Nhi.

To support its young delegate, 51Talk will fully sponsor travel and participation expenses for both the student and their guardian, while also providing mentorship and English coaching to ensure readiness and confidence for this prestigious event.

Endorsements made for Vietnam’s COP28 pledges Endorsements made for Vietnam’s COP28 pledges

Vietnam has made a closer step towards international assistance for its energy transition by announcing its net-zero emission implementation plan on the grand stage of the COP28 climate summit.
COP28: Accelerating climate action through sustainability reporting COP28: Accelerating climate action through sustainability reporting

After COP28, a resounding call for urgent climate action echoed through the halls of global discourse. The urgency to address climate change emphasises the critical role of sustainability reporting in driving meaningful change.
Support exists for climate battle Support exists for climate battle

Delegates at the COP28 climate summit in December 2023 agreed on some new and far-reaching commitments. Ramla Khalidi, resident representative in Vietnam of the United Nations Development Programme, writes about the implications of the event for the country.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
COP30 sustainable development Vietnam climate change Climate Change Response

