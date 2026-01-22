YeaH1 Group and Sony Music launch joint venture

The partnership between Sony Music, part of the wider Sony Music Group, and YeaH1 Group, with its strength in content production and deep understanding of the domestic market, is expected to help establish a direct pipeline for V-Pop artists to access international charts and regional playlists.

Instead of chasing a one-hit wonder, the partnership focuses on professionalising the talent management process and helping artists build a more sustainable career pathway, enabling them to not only to shine on stage but also to possess long-term commercial value across the advertising, film, and entertainment sectors.

Kenny Ong, chairman of SYE Holdings said, " Sony Music is dedicated to honouring the unique cultural heritage of the markets we enter. Our strategy is to build a 'viable model' for our artists sustainable careers, where Vietnamese cultural identity is honoured and built upon. By integrating local creativity into Sony Music’s world-class network, we are ensuring that Vietnamese talent has the sustainable career path and international visibility it deserves.”

Ngo Thi Van Hanh, CEO of YeaH1 Group and a board member of SYE Holdings added, "YeaH1 contributes three essential resources to SYE: a deep understanding of local audiences, international-standard production capabilities, and a multi-platform media ecosystem. When these values resonate with Sony Music Entertainment's global network, we are establishing new standards and creating sustainable infrastructure for Vietnamese talent to proudly step out into the world with their own identity."

Immediately following the partnership announcement, SYE Holdings launched its first major project, introducing the male group UPRIZE to the entertainment market. UPRIZE is establishing its position as Vietnam's first idol boy band to debut immediately from the reality show Tan Binh Toan Nang (Show It All).

Backed by SYE, they will receive comprehensive investment ranging from high-quality production to strategic personal branding. The debut of these talents promises to inject fresh energy into the scene, diversifying and enriching the landscape of Vietnam's indie music market.

