Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YeaH1 Group and Sony Music launch joint venture

January 22, 2026 | 13:32
(0) user say
On January 20, YeaH1 Group and Sony Music announced the launch of joint venture SYE Holdings, through which the two companies are committed to creating a sustainable path.
YeaH1 Group and Sony Music launch joint venture

The partnership between Sony Music, part of the wider Sony Music Group, and YeaH1 Group, with its strength in content production and deep understanding of the domestic market, is expected to help establish a direct pipeline for V-Pop artists to access international charts and regional playlists.

Instead of chasing a one-hit wonder, the partnership focuses on professionalising the talent management process and helping artists build a more sustainable career pathway, enabling them to not only to shine on stage but also to possess long-term commercial value across the advertising, film, and entertainment sectors.

Kenny Ong, chairman of SYE Holdings said, " Sony Music is dedicated to honouring the unique cultural heritage of the markets we enter. Our strategy is to build a 'viable model' for our artists sustainable careers, where Vietnamese cultural identity is honoured and built upon. By integrating local creativity into Sony Music’s world-class network, we are ensuring that Vietnamese talent has the sustainable career path and international visibility it deserves.”

Ngo Thi Van Hanh, CEO of YeaH1 Group and a board member of SYE Holdings added, "YeaH1 contributes three essential resources to SYE: a deep understanding of local audiences, international-standard production capabilities, and a multi-platform media ecosystem. When these values resonate with Sony Music Entertainment's global network, we are establishing new standards and creating sustainable infrastructure for Vietnamese talent to proudly step out into the world with their own identity."

Immediately following the partnership announcement, SYE Holdings launched its first major project, introducing the male group UPRIZE to the entertainment market. UPRIZE is establishing its position as Vietnam's first idol boy band to debut immediately from the reality show Tan Binh Toan Nang (Show It All).

Backed by SYE, they will receive comprehensive investment ranging from high-quality production to strategic personal branding. The debut of these talents promises to inject fresh energy into the scene, diversifying and enriching the landscape of Vietnam's indie music market.

Sony Music Entertainment injects capital into Vietnam’s YeaH1 Sony Music Entertainment injects capital into Vietnam’s YeaH1

Sony Music Entertainment has entered Vietnam's cultural industry through a strategic investment in the YeaH1 ecosystem, aiming to help set global standards for Vietnamese music exports.
Vingroup signs MoU with Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions Vingroup signs MoU with Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions

Vingroup signed an MoU with renowned entertainment industry leaders Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions on September 26.
Idemitsu Vietnam celebrates maestro Dang Thai Son Idemitsu Vietnam celebrates maestro Dang Thai Son

Under the golden lights of Ho Guom Opera House, the melodies of world-renowned composers filled the air as Idemitsu Vietnam Co., Ltd. proudly presented “Timeless Resonance–Chapter II: Dang Thai Son's Prize Pupils”.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Yeah1 sony music music industry joint venture

Related Contents

Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

Sony Music Entertainment injects capital into Vietnam’s YeaH1

Sony Music Entertainment injects capital into Vietnam’s YeaH1

ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines enter joint venture

Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines enter joint venture

Pick up the music time, stars sent blessings at the annual celebration opening ceremony of the 17sing

Pick up the music time, stars sent blessings at the annual celebration opening ceremony of the 17sing

South Korea's NCSOFT enters into joint venture with VNG

South Korea's NCSOFT enters into joint venture with VNG

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam forecasts rice exports of 7.73 million tonnes in 2026

Vietnam forecasts rice exports of 7.73 million tonnes in 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020