Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

January 14, 2026 | 15:05
The Chinese sportswear brand undertakes comprehensive reorganisation of its Malaysian distribution channels, signalling the start of an aggressive international expansion strategy beyond its home market.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2026 - Running shoes brand Xtep has announced that it will form a joint venture with Bonia, a distributor with over 50 years of market expertise in Malaysia, to jointly develop the Malaysian market. Analysts indicate that this move will accelerate Xtep's drive to become the leading running brand in Southeast Asia. Notably, this new strategic direction also involves an adjustment to Xtep's previous business cooperation model in Malaysia. In line with Xtep Group's overall strategic shift, the company's business model in Malaysia will be upgraded from a single exclusive distribution arrangement to a muti-channel setup. The former exclusive distributor, VGO, will transition to a "non-exclusive distributor" and remain a key partner for Xtep in deepening its local market presence. Before Xtep's partnership with Bonia, VGO served as Xtep's exclusive partner in Malaysia. As the initial partner facilitating Xtep's entry into the Malaysian market, VGO laid a solid foundation for the brand's successful entry. Xtep will continue its collaboration with VGO to advance the Xtep brand's development through channels where VGO holds particular strength. Meanwhile, Bonia will focus on maximizing Xtep's brand visibility in Malaysia's core commercial districts and running brand hubs.

Chinese media reports highlight Malaysia as Xtep's springboard for expansion into Southeast Asia, emphasizing that this business model transformation is crucial for implementing the "Chinese Root, World-Class Running Shoes" strategy proposed in 2022. Bonia's sales network spans Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian markets. The company maintains strong, stable relationships with major shopping centers in these countries, possesses deep insights into local consumer needs, and has solid cross-border retail operation capabilities.

The first store under Xtep's partnership with Bonia opened in Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur. According to Xtep, this3,262-square-foot professional running flagship store displays performance running products by function and features services such as a trial running zone and foot shape and gait analysis, allowing runners to experience world-class running technology. This store also showcases stories of local runners and photos from local running events to enhance runners' sense of belonging.

Running culture in Malaysia is maturing. Data from the World Bank and Euromonitor International shows that Malaysia has the largest sportswear and footwear market in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian Sports Culture Index 2023 survey revealed that 63% of respondents cited jogging as their favorite sport. In terms of road racing popularity, the 2024 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon attracted over 40,000 participants.

Xtep entered the Malaysian market in 2024 and has consistently employed an operational strategy of "Professional-to-mass influence" coupled with a cultural strategy of "adapting to local conditions". The brand has connected with local consumers through events and running communities. During its partnership with VGO, Xtep organized several large-scale running events in Malaysia, including the "10KM Time Challenge" held in Penang in August 2024, which attracted top athletes from Indonesia, Singapore, Uganda and Kenya. With Malaysia emerging as a strategic hub for international growth, Xtep envisions the country as both a blueprint for overseas expansion and a dynamic showcase of its running heritage.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Xtep Group

Xtep Running shoes brand joint venture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

