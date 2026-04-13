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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XEV launches hardware-service EV model in Europe

April 13, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
The Chinese electric vehicle company introduced a subscription-based ownership structure reducing upfront costs through battery-as-a-service.

TURIN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2026 - XEV today announced the European rollout of its new Customer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) ecosystem, a direct-order model designed to lower the cost of entering the electric vehicle market by separating vehicle ownership from battery service. Through the program, customers can purchase an XEV vehicle while leasing its battery capacity, reducing upfront costs and addressing two of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in Europe: high purchase prices and concerns over battery depreciation and residual value. XEV is currently in discussions with capable partners, and many well-known large enterprises are hoping to get an early foothold in the new energy industry. This move will allow them to quickly enter the new energy sector."

The launch marks a major shift from the traditional dealership model, which relies on costly inventory and standardized vehicle stock. With XEV's C2M approach, drivers can configure vehicles directly online, enabling personalized production while reducing the capital burden typically built into retail pricing.

"We are not just manufacturing cars. We are redefining vehicle ownership," says the XEV leadership team. "Our goal is to make car production as flexible as smartphone manufacturing. We give users exactly what they need for city living without the financial weight of traditional ownership."

Built for European cities, customized by users

XEV's vehicles are designed specifically for dense urban environments. With a compact footprint of approximately 2.5 meters, the YOYO is built to navigate narrow streets and congested city centers while still offering a high degree of personalization.

Through XEV's online platform, customers can configure their vehicles by selecting exterior colors, interior materials, wheel designs, and other features. These choices feed into XEV's flexible production model, which supports mass customization rather than one-size-fits-all inventory.

3 Minutes to Full Power: Solving the Charging Crisis

Range anxiety remains a critical hurdle for European EVs. This is particularly true for drivers without private home charging infrastructure. XEV addresses this with its proprietary battery swapping network.

The XEV YOYO and the upcoming XEV XPRESSION are engineered with a modular battery system. Instead of waiting hours at a charging point, drivers pull into a dedicated station. They complete a fully automated battery replacement in approximately three minutes.

This "SWAPPING" technology does more than save time. It improves operational efficiency for commercial users and ensures the vehicle is immune to battery degradation. Since the driver does not own the battery, they never have to worry about the cell's lifespan affecting the car's resale value. This creates a "Zero Usage Anxiety" experience for the owner.

Commercial Application: Powering the Last-Mile Economy

The flexibility of the XEV platform extends well beyond personal commuting. It is designed to serve the booming last-mile economy. The platform supports last-mile delivery vehicles and shared mobility fleets.

XEV provides specialized enclosed cargo options for logistics companies. The vehicle can even be customized for small business applications, such as mobile coffee carts or retail trucks. For small business owners, the vehicle serves as a mobile asset that can be configured for specific trades, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs.

XEV has already initiated pilot projects with major European logistics firms to prove the model's viability for high-frequency urban commuting and commercial delivery. For car-sharing services, the high utilization rates and low maintenance needs of the YOYO make it an ideal asset for time-based rental fleets. The modular design further supports this eco-friendly lifecycle by facilitating easy repair and part upgrades. This extends the product lifespan and reduces waste compared to traditional vehicles that are often scrapped when a single major system fails.

A Strategic Supply Chain for a New Era

XEV achieves this level of flexibility through a strategic manufacturing model. The company adopts a capital-light approach that relies on deep collaboration with mature Asian automotive supply chains. This ensures rigorous quality control and cost efficiency without the bloating of traditional manufacturing.

Simultaneously, XEV is committed to European localization. The company is currently establishing assembly hubs and battery swapping networks across Europe to better serve local demand. This dual approach allows XEV to combine global manufacturing power with local market responsiveness. It ensures that while the technology is global, the support and infrastructure are local.

Availability

Sales and deliveries of the XEV YOYO have commenced in whole European markets, including major countries of Italy and Germany, Spain and France and Argentina of South America, Peru of Africa etc.. The company continues to expand its infrastructure to support the growing network of users who demand a smarter and cleaner way to move through their cities.

For more information on the YOYO and the battery-swapping network, visit https://www.xev-global.com/yoyo or explore the upcoming XPRESSION model at https://www.xev-global.com/xpression.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XEV

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TagTag:
XEV hardware-service EV europe

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