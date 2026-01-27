Corporate

Bac Ai Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant to enter peak construction phase

January 27, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Bac Ai Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant developed by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has recorded steady progress, paving the way for it to move into its peak construction phase this year.
Bac Ai Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant to enter peak construction phase

The site coordination meeting to deploy key tasks in the construction of the Bac Ai Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant was held on January 26 in Khanh Hoa province.

Located in Bac Ai Tay commune, the plant began construction in February 2025 with a total investment of around VND21 trillion (approximately $814 million). Under the planned schedule, the facility is scheduled to begin power generation of its first unit in December 2029, with full commercial operation by December 2030.

According to a Power Project Management Board No. 3 report, the project has completed the through-connection of construction and operation access roads, finished excavation of open foundation pits for major works, and carried out excavation and support for five adits, in line with the contractual schedule.

The electrical cable tunnel and ventilation tunnel items completed all excavation and reinforcement work, reaching the required volume. The site leveling works for the 500kV distribution substation also recorded significant results, with the volume completed in 2025 reaching 145,000m³, equivalent to 144 per cent of the annual plan.

The construction and operation access roads VH1, VH2, and VH3A have basically completed roadbed excavation and embankment works, with many items reaching over 96–98 per cent of the designed volume.

Road VH1 has completed the excavation and embankment volume for the roadbed. Tunnel construction works, including the operation, ventilation, and drainage tunnels, outperformed the quarterly plan in multiple sections, with excavation and support quantities beating the planned targets.

The contractor selection process has also been implemented, with 28 out of 32 packages completed. Compensation and land clearance have been completed, with a total area of ​​​106 ha recovered, creating conditions to accelerate the construction progress.

In 2025, total disbursement amounted to approximately $16.8 million, surpassing the EVN-approved capital plan of $16.6 million.

From the first quarter of 2026, work will be accelerated in the construction of the plant, prioritising items on the initiative's critical path. As of January 22, construction has begun on the initiative's main work package –⁠ the underground power plant.

Bac Ai hydropower works stay on track despite holiday period Bac Ai hydropower works stay on track despite holiday period

Construction at the Bac Ai Pumped-Storage Hydropower Project is continuing steadily, with key works progressing in line with, and in some areas ahead of, the approved schedule.
EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Vietnam Electricity has secured major domestic financing for the Quang Trach II liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plant, a key addition to the country's power generation capacity.
EVN signs key contract for Tri An hydropower expansion EVN signs key contract for Tri An hydropower expansion

Vietnam Electricity Corporation is advancing a major hydropower expansion as part of efforts to strengthen power supply capacity and system reliability.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EVN Bac Ai pumped storage hydropower plant hydropower europe Team Europe

[Read More]

