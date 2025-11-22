CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

The celebration was held at Sofitel Saigon Plaza on November 21, attracting nearly 100 guests, including Vietnamese officials, CEE diplomatic representatives, business leaders, CEEC members, partners, and friends of the chamber.

The milestone event marked a decade of CEEC’s mission to encourage closer economic cooperation, boost investment, and strengthen business relationships between Central and Eastern Europe and Vietnam. Over the past 10 years, CEEC has grown from a small initiative into a dynamic platform connecting companies, facilitating dialogue, and promoting bilateral opportunities across sectors.

The event featured welcome remarks from CEEC leadership, highlighting the chamber’s development over the past decade and its contributions to the business community in Vietnam. Guests enjoyed a vibrant offering including live music, cultural elements from the CEE region such as regional food, and a festive cake-cutting ceremony.

CEEC also honoured long-standing members who have supported the chamber since its founding in 2015. These companies were recognised for their exceptional commitment and contributions to CEEC’s growth and mission.

As CEEC enters its next decade, the chamber remains committed to expanding its activities, strengthening partnerships, and supporting companies in navigating the dynamic business landscape in Vietnam.

“This anniversary marks the past 10 years and opens a new chapter for the years ahead,” said Marko Moric, chairman of CEEC. “We remain committed to connecting businesses, fostering opportunities, and strengthening ties between Central and Eastern Europe and Vietnam.”

