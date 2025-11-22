Corporate

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

November 22, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
The Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (CEEC) marked its 10th anniversary with a gala event in Ho Chi Minh City.
CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

The celebration was held at Sofitel Saigon Plaza on November 21, attracting nearly 100 guests, including Vietnamese officials, CEE diplomatic representatives, business leaders, CEEC members, partners, and friends of the chamber.

The milestone event marked a decade of CEEC’s mission to encourage closer economic cooperation, boost investment, and strengthen business relationships between Central and Eastern Europe and Vietnam. Over the past 10 years, CEEC has grown from a small initiative into a dynamic platform connecting companies, facilitating dialogue, and promoting bilateral opportunities across sectors.

The event featured welcome remarks from CEEC leadership, highlighting the chamber’s development over the past decade and its contributions to the business community in Vietnam. Guests enjoyed a vibrant offering including live music, cultural elements from the CEE region such as regional food, and a festive cake-cutting ceremony.

CEEC also honoured long-standing members who have supported the chamber since its founding in 2015. These companies were recognised for their exceptional commitment and contributions to CEEC’s growth and mission.

As CEEC enters its next decade, the chamber remains committed to expanding its activities, strengthening partnerships, and supporting companies in navigating the dynamic business landscape in Vietnam.

“This anniversary marks the past 10 years and opens a new chapter for the years ahead,” said Marko Moric, chairman of CEEC. “We remain committed to connecting businesses, fostering opportunities, and strengthening ties between Central and Eastern Europe and Vietnam.”

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

The restructuring of US and European foreign funding strategies towards Vietnam is now centrally guided by the principles of de-risking and resilience. Dr. Sven David, general director and CEO at VIET Transformation Advisors, analyses mandates reshaping such investment in Vietnam.
Europe backs Vietnam’s push for climate-resilient cities Europe backs Vietnam’s push for climate-resilient cities

European partners called for a fundamental rethink of how the nation builds and governs its cities, shifting from short-term recovery to long-term resilience grounded in governance, innovation, and people-centered planning.
Financing the future: how EU–Vietnam cooperation can power green transformation Financing the future: how EU–Vietnam cooperation can power green transformation

As Vietnam and the EU navigate climate pressures and shifting global trade, the central challenge is how to mobilise capital, innovate, and collaborate for a green and resilient economy. Erick Contreras, vice-chair of EuroCham Vietnam, talked to VIR's Bich Thuy about how European businesses are helping fuel Vietnam's green transformation, and how platforms such as the Green Economy Forum 2025 are key to deepening cooperation.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
CEEC europe Central and Eastern European businesses Vietnam EVFTA

