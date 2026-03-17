WinCommerce surpasses growth goals with rapid store rollout

WinCommerce opened 145 new stores in the first two months of 2026

WinCommerce General Commercial Services JSC recorded net revenue of nearly VND7.9 trillion (approximately $303 million) in January and February, up over 32 per cent on-year – exceeding its full-year growth target of 15–21 per cent. Revenue from stores opened before and during 2024 that remain in operation also increased by almost 17 per cent.

As of the end of February, WinCommerce had opened 145 new stores, bringing its total network to 4,737 outlets nationwide, concentrated mainly in northern and central Vietnam. The WinMart+ Rural format accounted for 123 new stores, while the WinMart+ Urban format added 17, reaching 1,781 outlets. The WiN store chain opened five new locations, bringing its total to 763 stores. The WinMart supermarket chain maintained 130 stores.

By region, the northern region recorded 123 new stores in the first two months of the year, bringing its total to 2,548 outlets. The central region added 23 new stores, reaching 1,131 outlets. The southern region currently has 1,058 stores.

Key highlights for the first two months of 2026 (2M2026): Net revenue reached VND7.9 trillion (about $303 million), up 32.2 per cent on-year, with like-for-like revenue growth of 16.7 per cent on-year. 145 new stores (NSOs) were opened in 2M2026, bringing the total network to 4,737 stores nationwide. WinMart+ Rural format accounted for 123 stores, or approximately 85 per cent of total NSOs in the period. The northern and central regions remained the key focus of expansion, reinforcing WinCommerce's regional leadership and increasing network density in its core markets. NSOs in 2M2026 have, overall, contributed positively to profitability, reinforcing the sustainability of WinCommerce's expansion strategy. With revenue growth of 32.2 per cent on-year and 145 stores added in 2M2026, WinCommerce is currently outperforming its 2026 business plan on both revenue and store expansion, remaining on track toward its high-case target for the year.

WinCommerce said that 123 stores under the WinMart+ Rural format represent approximately 85 per cent of total new store openings in the period. Among them, the northern and central regions remained the key focus of expansion, reinforcing WinCommerce’s regional leadership and increasing network density in its core markets. Overall, new store openings in the first two months of 2026 have contributed positively to profitability.

WinCommerce exceeded its revenue and new store opening targets in the first two months of 2026

"With revenue growth of 32.2 per cent on-year and 145 stores added in the first two months of 2026, WinCommerce is currently outperforming its 2026 business plan on both revenue and store expansion, remaining on track towards its high-case target for the year," according to WinCommerce.

In 2026, WinCommerce aims to achieve 15–21 per cent growth in net revenue, reaching VND45–47 trillion (about $1.73–1.81 billion).

WinCommerce following in the steps of India’s largest retailer 'New Retail' is fast becoming a buzzword in Vietnam and internationally, as it is believed to be a great leap forward for the retail industry, with many companies already announcing their shift towards the model.

WinCommerce posts net profit in third quarter WinCommerce, the retail operator of WinMart and WinMart+ stores, recorded a profit for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a pivotal achievement for Masan Group's retail ambitions.