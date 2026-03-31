Wildberries reports rising demand for Asian products

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, reports a 40% increase of food sales from Asian countries on its online marketplace in 2025, with individual product categories continuing to show rapid growth in 2026.This dynamic reflects rising demand for Asian products across Wildberries' markets of presence, as Asian culture and cuisine steadily gain popularity in countries where the company operates. The growth also highlights Asian manufactures' success in boosting sales in the Eurasia region, where Wildberries has more than 79 million customers.Sales of soy-based meat from mainland China, popular among health-conscious and vegetarian consumers, increased more than fourfold in 2025 versus the previous year. Sales of low-carb and gluten-free noodles from China doubled in January–February 2026 compared with the same period last year.Among Indian products on Wildberries, basmati rice, turmeric – a key ingredient in curry sauce – and black tea dominated sales growth in 2025, with sales increasing by 39%, 41% and 68%, respectively.Sales of coconut milk from Thailand on Wildberries tripled in January–February 2026 compared with the same period last year, while sales of Thai dried strawberries and Tom Yum paste more than doubled during the same period.Besides food, sales of health-related Asian products also surged. Sales of India's psyllium, a plantain seeds-based powder that aids in weight reduction, nearly doubled in January–February 2026. Sales of Taiwanese glucometers and test strips for measuring blood sugar levels rose 54% and 28%, respectively, in January-February 2026.Top-selling items in the cosmetics category included creams and face masks from South Korea, which have gained popularity partly thanks to the influence of K-pop performers. One of the most popular Vietnamese products on Wildberries is eyelash extensions—synthetic polymer fibers used to increase natural eyelashes. Sales of nail sculpting gels from Japan are also on the rise, increasing by 11% in January–February 2026.

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