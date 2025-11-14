Corporate

Wildberries Announces Partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings

November 14, 2025 | 10:15
(0) user say
Wildberries, has announced a partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings, one of Ethiopia's premier investment groups.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has announced a partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), one of Ethiopia's premier investment groups. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Moscow by Robert Mirzoyan, Chief Executive Officer of the united company Wildberries & Russ, and EIH Chief Executive Officer Brook Taye.

The agreement provides for joint work on adapting Wildberries' products to the Ethiopian market, as well as collaboration and mutual support in investment and technological initiatives aimed at fostering the growth of Ethiopia's e-commerce sector and related infrastructure. In the near future, Wildberries plans to enter the markets of Ethiopia and of other African countries.

Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the largest sovereign wealth fund in Africa, manages assets exceeding USD 150 billion. The fund plays a key role in advancing Ethiopia's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by channeling investments into vital sectors such as energy, logistics, and life sciences. The signing of this agreement paves the way for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between Wildberries and partners in Ethiopia and across the African continent.

"Wildberries & Russ earlier announced its intention to expand to the African continent at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In that regard, our partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings is the first step towards our development on the promising African market. The Russian and Ethiopian markets are highly attractive for manufacturers from both countries and hold significant export potential. Wildberries' entry into the market will bring the expertise of an international digital platform to the service of the country's logistics infrastructure and offer an impetus for the development of local entrepreneurship and the advertising sector. Our international experience shows that the launch of our digital platform in a new country brings with it a variety of services, which enable a qualitative leap both in terms of the domestic economy and the partner country's entry into global export markets," said Robert Mirzoyan, CEO of Wildberries & Russ.

"Today's signing marks an important milestone in advancing Ethiopia's strategic investment and diversification agenda. EIH is committed to fostering partnerships that drive innovation, enhance technological capacity, and create sustainable value across key sectors. Wildberries' leadership in e-commerce, logistics technologies, IT, and digital promotion aligns closely with Ethiopia's priorities, and we look forward to a productive collaboration built on shared expertise and mutual growth," added EIH Chief Executive Officer Brook Taye.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wildberries

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wildberries Ethiopian Investment Holdings Wildberries Partnership Digital platform Eurasia

BGEANX secures US MSB licence for compliant crypto asset operations

BGEANX secures US MSB licence for compliant crypto asset operations

Humansa and Andermatt unveil world first East-meets-West longevity wellness destination

Humansa and Andermatt unveil world first East-meets-West longevity wellness destination

Bora returns to profitability in 3Q25 as efficiency and scale improve

Bora returns to profitability in 3Q25 as efficiency and scale improve

Genspark partners AWS to deliver next generation agentic AI worldwide

Genspark partners AWS to deliver next generation agentic AI worldwide

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

Dorsett Hotels launches 26 Hours programme for guests and community

Dorsett Hotels launches 26 Hours programme for guests and community

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

