MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, reports a significant increase in demand among marketplace customers in Russia and neighboring countries for products originating from Africa.Sales of coffee from Ethiopia increased 2.3 times in 2025 and continues to grow at a similar pace in 2026. Another fast-growing Ethiopian product is amulets—bracelets, keychains, and brooches made from natural opal. Sales in this category increased eightyfold in 2025.In 2025, sales of black seed oil from Egypt grew 2.7 times. This plant-based oil is valued for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and is also used in cooking. Apparel sales from Egypt rose 2.4 times in 2025 and surged elevenfold in January–February 2026.Sales of tea from South Africa doubled year-on-year in 2025 and tripled in January–February 2026 compared to the same period last year. Sales of cosmetic creams from South Africa increased sixfold in 2025 and continued to grow in early 2026.Sales of seeds from Morocco rose 2.4 times, driven by demand for rosemary, an aromatic plant used in cosmetics production and as a culinary spice. Moroccan boots are also popular on Wildberries, reflecting the country's longstanding traditions in leather footwear craftsmanship.Sales of fish products from Tunisia, such as anchovies, increased 2.7 times in January–February 2026, while olive oil sales from the country grew 6.6 times in the same period. Tunisia ranks among the leading exporters of these product categories.Sales of Zambian jewelry and Senegalese kanekalon – an artificial fiber used for braiding hair in the African style – both doubled in 2025. From Tanzania, coffee is in demand, along with postage stamps, which recorded a sixfold sales growth in 2025. The stamps, depicting the country's unique natural heritage – including Mount Kilimanjaro, savannas, wildlife, and the everyday life of local Maasai tribes – enjoy well-deserved popularity among stamp collectors.

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