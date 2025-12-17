Wildberries launches WB Taxi app in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has rolled out its WB Taxi mobile app in Uzbekistan, expanding its ride-hailing services to the local market.



The app has become available for download on Google Play and the App Store in Uzbekistan. Users can start using the service via a personal invitation link or by joining a waiting list after installing the app.



Connected users will receive 50% cashback on each ride, credited in "watermelons," the platform's proprietary virtual currency. The cashback applies to cashless payments. Upon installing the app, every new user will receive a welcome bonus of 20,000 "watermelons," which can be used to pay for future trips.



WB Taxi offers four service tiers: Standard, Comfort, Comfort Plus and Multi. The Multi option enables faster vehicle assignment by simultaneously searching for available cars across multiple tariffs.



Rides are currently available within the administrative boundaries of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The service is supported by a 24/7 voice assistant and an in-app chat, enabling users to ask questions and provide feedback at any time.



In July 2025, Wildberries announced the beta launch of WB Taxi in Belarus and its plans to expand the taxi service to other countries in the future. In August, the united company Wildberries & Russ appointed Anatoly Smorgonsky – former CEO of the ride-hailing service Gett in Russia – to lead the taxi division.



With more than 20 years of experience in e-commerce, Wildberries has gained substantial expertise in transport logistics. The company owns its own fleet of over 1,700 vehicles in addition to partnering with logistics firms and private carriers.



Uzbekistan's official taxi market is estimated at the equivalent of $500 million per year and is growing rapidly, with cashless payments showing significant potential for growth. Last year, 320 million rides were taken inside the country, less than a quarter of which were paid for by bank card.

