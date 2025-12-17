Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wildberries launches WB Taxi app in Uzbekistan

December 17, 2025 | 14:10
(0) user say
The e-commerce giant expands into ride-hailing services within the Uzbek market with its new application.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has rolled out its WB Taxi mobile app in Uzbekistan, expanding its ride-hailing services to the local market.

The app has become available for download on Google Play and the App Store in Uzbekistan. Users can start using the service via a personal invitation link or by joining a waiting list after installing the app.

Connected users will receive 50% cashback on each ride, credited in "watermelons," the platform's proprietary virtual currency. The cashback applies to cashless payments. Upon installing the app, every new user will receive a welcome bonus of 20,000 "watermelons," which can be used to pay for future trips.

WB Taxi offers four service tiers: Standard, Comfort, Comfort Plus and Multi. The Multi option enables faster vehicle assignment by simultaneously searching for available cars across multiple tariffs.

Rides are currently available within the administrative boundaries of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The service is supported by a 24/7 voice assistant and an in-app chat, enabling users to ask questions and provide feedback at any time.

In July 2025, Wildberries announced the beta launch of WB Taxi in Belarus and its plans to expand the taxi service to other countries in the future. In August, the united company Wildberries & Russ appointed Anatoly Smorgonsky – former CEO of the ride-hailing service Gett in Russia – to lead the taxi division.

With more than 20 years of experience in e-commerce, Wildberries has gained substantial expertise in transport logistics. The company owns its own fleet of over 1,700 vehicles in addition to partnering with logistics firms and private carriers.

Uzbekistan's official taxi market is estimated at the equivalent of $500 million per year and is growing rapidly, with cashless payments showing significant potential for growth. Last year, 320 million rides were taken inside the country, less than a quarter of which were paid for by bank card.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wildberries

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wildberries WB Taxi app Wildberries launches WB Taxi WB Taxi app Uzbekistan

Related Contents

Wildberries Announces Partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings

Wildberries Announces Partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings

Wildberries Launches Free Deepfake Detector

Wildberries Launches Free Deepfake Detector

Wildberries Pilots Drone Delivery for Online Orders

Wildberries Pilots Drone Delivery for Online Orders

Wildberries E-Commerce Platform Opens Its Highest-Altitude Order Pickup Point

Wildberries E-Commerce Platform Opens Its Highest-Altitude Order Pickup Point

Wildberries Expands WB Club Loyalty Program to Central Asia

Wildberries Expands WB Club Loyalty Program to Central Asia

Wildberries Launches Purchase on Credit in Kazakhstan

Wildberries Launches Purchase on Credit in Kazakhstan

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ISCA unveils plan to future proof Singapore accounting firms

ISCA unveils plan to future proof Singapore accounting firms

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Mountain Emei season invites global visitors to winter fun

Mountain Emei season invites global visitors to winter fun

Carlsberg Hong Kong launches no and low alcohol beer series

Carlsberg Hong Kong launches no and low alcohol beer series

TSquared Lab launches AI longevity ecosystem with Noviu Health

TSquared Lab launches AI longevity ecosystem with Noviu Health

CyCraft recognised as sample AI cyber vendor by Gartner

CyCraft recognised as sample AI cyber vendor by Gartner

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020