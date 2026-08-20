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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wel-Bloom showcases functional jelly supplements at Vitafoods Asia

August 20, 2026 | 09:26
(0) user say
Biotechnology manufacturer Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Corporation presented functional jelly supplement concepts on 20 August 2026 at the Vitafoods Asia trade fair in Bangkok.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Corporation will present functional jelly concepts at Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, highlighting jelly's versatility as a supplement option and the technologies behind its development.

Wel-Bloom connects with visitors at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026 in Taipei, carrying the momentum forward to Vitafoods Asia in Bangkok this September.

Wel-Bloom connects with visitors at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026 in Taipei, carrying the momentum forward to Vitafoods Asia in Bangkok this September.

A Broader Range of Functional Jelly Concepts

This year, Wel-Bloom will show how varied jelly can be, with examples including visible fruit pieces, whole chia seeds, and high-calcium and collagen-rich formulations. As gummies remain popular, jelly offers greater flexibility in serving size, sweetness and active-ingredient loading, while also allowing for lower-sugar concepts using natural flavoring ingredients.

Taking Jelly Beyond Conventional Formulations

Wel-Bloom's patented Tri-Safe Jelly Technology forms the foundation of its functional jelly development, demonstrating 97.8% active-ingredient retention and a shelf life of up to two years without added preservatives.

Building on this foundation, Wel-Bloom expanded into oil-based nutrients through NutriOne® Micronized Oil-Fusion Technology. Oil-based nutrients are commonly delivered in capsules or softgels, but swallowable formats may not suit every consumer. NutriOne® provides another option by incorporating oil-based ingredients into a stable, easy-to-consume jelly. The technology received a Gold Award at the World Genius Convention 2026.

Supporting Development with Trusted Manufacturing

As a Taiwan-based CDMO, Wel-Bloom supports projects from formulation and sensory development through stability assessment, pilot testing, scale-up and commercial manufacturing. For brands, choosing a CDMO affects product reliability and the responsibility of their supply chain. Wel-Bloom's ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory provides technical assurance, while its LEED Silver-certified facility, ISO 14064-1 greenhouse gas management and 2026 B Corp certification reflect its commitment to responsible manufacturing.

At Vitafoods Asia, visitors will be able to sample selected products and discuss product concepts, formulation possibilities and CDMO opportunities with Wel-Bloom's sales team.

Vitafoods Asia 2026 will take place September 2–4 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Wel-Bloom will exhibit at Hall 2 Booth #F01.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For partnership opportunities and functional ingredient solutions, visit https://welbloom.com/ or search for Wel-Bloom online.

See Wel-Bloom in action — watch the latest highlights from our Malaysia forum on market insights and industry conversations: https://youtu.be/Y0VVoyV-NXU?si=lo9JbaI_Cjw5Cb4B

By Welbloom Bio-Tech Corporation

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TagTag:
Wel-Bloom Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Functional jelly supplements Vitafoods Asia

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