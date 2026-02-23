Corporate

Vitafoods Asia Grows 30 Percent for 2026

February 23, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
The nutraceuticals trade show expanded exhibition space and international participation by thirty percent, introducing new features for the enlarged event.

BANGKOK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a remarkable 30% growth in size and participation, Vitafoods Asia 2026 organised by Informa Markets, is set to redefine the nutraceutical industry in Asia, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and collaboration. The event will feature an exhibit space of 30,000 square meters with over 800 companies, representing an impressive 30% growth compared to the 2025 edition. Taking place once again at the state-of-the-art venue in Bangkok – Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from 2 – 4 September 2026.

New Country Pavilions and New Experiential Activities & Features
This year's event will also see the addition of two new country pavilions, Australia and New Zealand, further enhancing its global representation and showcasing innovations from these regions in the nutraceutical and functional food industries. In addition to its expanded size and international reach, Vitafoods Asia 2026 will introduce a host of exciting new features designed to elevate the attendee experience and provide deeper insights into the industry:

Sensory Box: A workshop-style feature that enables attendees to experience food ingredients through sense of smell, touch, and taste. Creating an interactive experience that enables attendees to re-imagine user experience for their nutraceutical development.

From Lab to Launch: The event will host a range of speakers that will provide valuable insights to R&D professionals, enabling them to envision the product all the way from raw ingredients in the laboratory to finished goods, with concept to completion journey for research professionals, including clinical trials.

Four-Factor Solution Workshop: Delivered in partnership with the Healthy Marketing Team (HMT), expert brand builders specialised in serving brands, businesses and people in the food and nutrition industry, this programme is curated to guide and enable entrepreneurs to align their products and brands with the target audience and market. "The workshop will focus on learn the success factors in nutrition & health marketing, innovation, and branding, and avoid failure"

Thailand Nutraceuticals Award Powered by Vitafoods Asia: A prestigious award ceremony recognising excellence and innovation in the Thai nutraceutical sector for finished products.

Pet Nutraceuticals Showcase: A special exhibit highlighting the growing market for nutraceuticals designed for pets.

Theme for Vitafoods Asia 2026
The overarching theme for Vitafoods Asia 2026 is "Nutraceuticals Trends Across Generations", focusing on redefining health and wellness across all life stages. This visionary theme emphasises cutting-edge science, natural ingredients, and personalised nutrition through technology, aiming to create a future where people not only live longer but live better. These include gut and microbiome health, cognitive and mental wellness, active body and longevity, and personalised and digital nutritional enablers.

"Vitafoods Asia 2026 is set to redefine the future of health and wellness by embracing cutting-edge science, natural ingredients, and personalised nutrition technologies. Our theme, 'Nutraceuticals Trends Across Generations,' envisions a world where people not only live longer but thrive at every stage of life. This year, the event will be 30% bigger and feature greater international participation, making it a truly global platform to explore innovative solutions that cater to the unique health needs of each generation, from Boomers to Generation Alpha. Together, we are fostering a healthier and more vibrant future for all." added Rose Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, Informa Markets.

"As an Australian brand, Healthy Care values Vitafoods as a global platform to connect with partners across markets and gain insights into evolving health and wellness trends. This marks our first participation at the event, and we see Vitafoods as an important opportunity to further expand our reach across Southeast Asia. We look forward to building strong partnerships and contributing to conversations shaping the future of nutrition." added Michael Wu, General Manager, Nature's Care Manufacture Pty. Ltd. (Australia).

Vitafoods Asia continues to be the leading platform for professionals in the nutraceutical, functional food, and dietary supplement industries, offering a unique space to connect, collaborate, and explore the latest trends and innovations.

"For those who are still deciding whether they should attend Vitafoods Asia, I would 100% recommend coming here. It's the best place to explore trends, meet partners, potential partners, future partners, existing customers and clients, as well as brand owners. It's the ideal venue to build your network, engage in face-to-face meetings, and develop meaningful connections." added Pierre-Luc Morlet, Sales Director, Pharm Active Biotech Products.

From my perspective, what I enjoy most is the opportunity to meet so many professionals from across Asia in one place. I think this is a great platform for us to exchange ideas, discover opportunities, and connect with numerous potential partners.'' added Alex Du, General Manager, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

For more information about Vitafoods Asia 2026, visit www.vitafoodsasia.com

By PR Newswire

Informa Markets

TagTag:
Vitafoods Asia Nutraceuticals trade show International participation

