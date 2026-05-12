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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

May 12, 2026 | 15:38
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Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech is growing its market share by offering patented ingredients that help Malaysian supplement brands differentiate themselves.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 - Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech is set to redefine product differentiation in Malaysia's health supplement sector by introducing its exclusive patented ingredients, Wel-ROS6® and Wel-EGT®. This strategic initiative aims to support local brands in navigating a highly homogenized retail landscape through advanced Functional Jelly technology and scientifically-backed formulations.
cover image

According to IMARC Group, the Malaysian dietary supplements sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% through 2034.Amidst this expansion, Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech emphasizes the importance of leveraging high-barrier patented ingredients. For the beauty and wellness sector, the exclusive ingredient Wel-ROS6® utilizes the "Black Crystal Roselle," a variety developed over nine years. Through a triple-patented micro-grinding technology, the total anthocyanin content reaches up to 17.7 times that of conventional roselle extracts.

To address the aging population's needs, Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech also introduces Wel-EGT®, a high-purity ergothioneine extracted through a patented process. This ingredient serves as a core component for cognitive health supplements, offering 5 times the BCAA content of standard chicken essence to support anti-aging and neurological health.

Beyond ingredient innovation, Wel-Bloom's patented Functional Jelly technology enables preservative-free supplements that maintain 97.8% active ingredient integrity. As an international CDMO and health supplement manufacturer certified under NSF-GMP and HALAL, Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech provides integrated services from R&D to production, empowering Malaysian partners to achieve differentiated positioning in the evolving wellness market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Welbloom Bio-tech Corporation

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Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Patented ingredients Malaysian supplement brands Stand out

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