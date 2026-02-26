Wel-Bloom adapts to Malaysia sugar tax with functional jelly products

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - With the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia prioritizing the suppression of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the 2026 budget, the domestic food industry is grappling with unprecedented 'formulation anxiety.' As the potential expansion of the Sugar Tax and stricter Nutri-Grade systems loom, experts view 2026 as a definitive tipping point. Mirroring Singapore's regulatory model, products labeled 'Grade D' (high sugar) face immediate advertising bans, effectively silencing their brand voice. As tax thresholds broaden to include categories like powder sachets, sugar reduction has shifted from a health trend to a non-negotiable requirement for profitability and retail viability.



While brands strive to balance flavor with health, reducing sugar poses formidable technical challenges. Removing sucrose often introduces a medicinal aftertaste that compromises the consumer experience. Furthermore, in functional jellies and gummies, sugar is essential for structural stability; without it, products frequently suffer from syneresis (water separation). In the high-temperature climates of Southeast Asia, this structural failure leads to 'bursting juice' upon opening—a critical quality defect.



To navigate these complexities, Wel-Bloom—Taiwan's leader of jelly supplements—unveils the FRESH-Jelly® technology. Utilizing advanced physical structural reorganization, FRESH-Jelly® ensures a moisture-locked, resilient texture that withstands the rigors of tropical climates. Rather than relying on artificial sweeteners, Wel-Bloom leverages its proprietary 'Healthy Sweetness Strategic Library' of natural alternatives to maintain a superior flavor profile. Furthermore, this innovation disrupts traditional OEM reliance on preservatives, achieving a clean-label, preservative-free product without compromising the integrity of its sugar-reduction goals.



As a premier dietary supplement manufacturer—backed by both NSF-GMP and comprehensive HALAL supply chain certifications—Wel-Bloom empowers Malaysian brands to navigate MOH regulations with precision during early-stage development. Our expertise ensures that products bypass 'Grade D' risks, seamlessly transforming health-conscious formulations into the 'great flavor' that drives consumer loyalty. As the 2026 policy landscape tightens, Wel-Bloom is committed to helping clients across Malaysia and Singapore convert regulatory challenges into a sustainable competitive advantage.

