Technip Energies awarded contract for Long Son Petrochemicals enhancement project

The contract covers engineering and procurement services, site assistance, and the supply of proprietary burners for the plant’s cracking furnaces. The project will convert the existing steam cracker from naphtha to ethane feedstock using Technip Energies’ proprietary ethylene technologies, including its Ultra Selective Conversion furnace design and Heat-Integrated Rectifier System, delivering high selectivity, enhanced energy efficiency and optimised ethylene recovery.

This initiative will introduce ethane into the existing naphtha and propane feedstock mix, with the aim of improving efficiency, reducing costs, lowering carbon intensity, and strengthening resilience amid global market volatility. The project is among the first in recent years to convert a naphtha-based steam cracker to ethane, reflecting a broader shift among petrochemical producers toward more diversified and lower-carbon feedstocks to support supply security.

As steam crackers are at the heart of petrochemical complexes, improvements in feedstock flexibility can have a significant impact on the overall value chain. They transform hydrocarbon feedstocks such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas or ethane into essential building blocks like ethylene and propylene. These molecules are used to manufacture everyday products including plastics, packaging materials, textiles and components for consumer goods.

This new project builds on the long-standing collaboration between Technip Energies and Long Son Petrochemicals. Technip Energies previously delivered the engineering, procurement and construction of the complex’s cracker unit between 2018 and 2023.

Stéphane Mespoulhès, senior vice president of Ethylene, Polyolefins & Fertilisers Product Line at Technip Energies, commented, "We are pleased to be entrusted again by Long Son Petrochemicals in the development of this strategic complex."

"This renewed trust builds on the successful delivery of the original cracker, and this new initiative demonstrates how our ethylene technologies and execution capabilities can help clients adapt their facilities to evolving market dynamics while enhancing flexibility and competitiveness."

Long Son Petrochemicals expected to start commercial operations in August The Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex, which is wholly owned by SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC) under SCG, is expected to commence commercial operations in August.

Long Son Petrochemicals complex put into commercial operation Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), a subsidiary of SCG Chemicals (SCGC) and a member of SCG Group, announced the start of commercial operations at Vietnam’s first integrated petrochemical complex on September 30.