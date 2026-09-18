Wondershare releases version 6.8 of Repairit software

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Repairit, an AI-powered file repair software from Wondershare, has released its latest version V6.8 for Windows and Mac. Building on its established video and image repair capabilities, V6.8 introduces One-Prompt Edit, AI Scene Reconstruction, and image-to-video generation, expanding Repairit into a broader desktop image workflow.

The update expands Repairit beyond its core repair scenarios for corrupted, damaged, or unplayable videos and images, bringing AI-powered enhancement, editing, and creation into the same desktop workflow.

Edit Images with Natural Language

Repairit V6.8 introduces One-Prompt Edit, allowing users to describe what they want to change in an image rather than manually searching for individual editing tools.

For example, users can enter instructions such as "remove the people in the background," "make the image brighter," or "make this photo sharper." Repairit interprets the request and applies the corresponding edits, making common image adjustments more accessible without requiring users to navigate detailed editing controls.

Reimagine Images with AI Scene Reconstruction

V6.8 also adds AI Scene Reconstruction, which enables users to reshape an image's background, lighting, and overall visual style using AI-powered presets.

The feature supports scenarios including product images, portraits, marketing visuals, and ID photos. Users can choose from options such as Golden Hour, Cinematic, Sunny Day, Studio Look, and AI Remove Passersby to reshape elements including the background, lighting, and overall visual style.

Turn Static Images into Short Videos

Extending the workflow from image editing to content creation, Repairit V6.8 introduces image-to-video generation. Users can use one or multiple static images as inputs to generate short videos.

The capability allows existing photos and product assets to be repurposed into shareable visual content, giving users a faster way to move from static image assets to short-form video for social, promotional, and other content needs.

Together, these capabilities extend Repairit across more stages of the image workflow, from editing and reimagining existing images to creating new visual content.

More Efficient Processing for High-Volume Image Tasks

Beyond the new AI capabilities, V6.8 also improves the workflow for users who frequently process multiple images.

Background Remover and Watermark Remover now support more streamlined batch processing. Users can import multiple images at once and use Apply to All to apply the selected operation to unfinished images, reducing the need to repeat the same action across individual files.

Repairit has also updated its AI credit handling to provide greater visibility before users start an AI task. V6.8 shows the estimated credit consumption in advance, automatically returns credits when a task fails, and does not charge credits again for repeated exports of the same result.

These changes are designed to make AI-powered image processing more predictable, particularly for users working with multiple images or repeating the same tasks.

"With V6.8, Repairit is expanding beyond image repair to support more of the everyday image workflow," said Patrick Pan, Head of Product, Wondershare Repairit. "We want to make these capabilities more accessible while helping users handle common image tasks more efficiently."

Wondershare Repairit is an AI-powered media repair and enhancement solution for video and images. Its core capabilities include repairing corrupted, damaged, or unplayable video and image files, alongside AI-powered tools for enhancement, editing, scene reconstruction, and visual content creation. Designed for both everyday users and content creators, Repairit helps users restore important media, improve visual quality, and continue working with their content in one streamlined workflow.