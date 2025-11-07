Berli Jucker teams with DHL to elevate Thailand logistics to global benchmarks

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - Berli Jucker Logistics ("BJL"), under the BJC Big C Group, has entered into a landmark partnership with DHL Supply Chain (Thailand) through the signing of a Joint Venture agreement.

From Left to Right: Mrs. Dusanee Merling, Executive Vice President – Portfolio Management, Big C; Aswin Techajareonvikul, Executive Vice Chairman, BJL; Mrs. Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO and President, BJL; Javier Bilbao, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific; Steve Walker, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster; Kenny Thai, CFO, DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster

This strategic alliance aims to transform the logistics operations of the BJC Big C Group to global standards, and support growth in new high-potential markets.



This partnership not only enhances distribution efficiency for BJC Big C Group, but also establishes a logistics and supply chain platform to serve existing and new customers, particularly in the healthcare sector where world-class standards are required. Through this collaboration, BJC Big C Group is set to strengthen and transform BJL into an international-standard logistics provider, instilling confidence among customers across diverse industries including packaging, consumer goods, and healthcare products.



For DHL Supply Chain, this partnership provides strategic access to Thailand's fast-growing and dynamic economy, unlocking new market potential in one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant and rapidly evolving economic regions. With Thailand emerging as a dynamic trade hub for the entire region - driven by its strong manufacturing base and modern infrastructure - this collaboration is perfectly timed. DHL brings its global best practices in contract logistics, digital capabilities, and operational excellence into the partnership, helping to elevate service standards and drive innovation across entire supply chains.



The signing ceremony was held at Big C House on November 7, 2025, where Mrs. Thapanee Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer and President of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC), together with Mrs. Dusanee Merling, Executive Vice President – Portfolio Management, and Steve Walker, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, and Kenny Thai, Chief Financial Officer of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster signed the agreement in the presence of Aswin Techajareonvikul, Executive Vice Chairman of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited, Javier Bilbao, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific and senior executives from both organizations.



Mrs. Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO and President of BJC, stated, "This collaboration reflects BJC Big C Group's vision to build a robust and fully integrated supply chain. Beyond supporting BJC Big C and our subsidiaries, our goal is to elevate Thailand's logistics standards to be on par with global benchmarks, while expanding opportunities into promising new markets particularly in healthcare."



"This joint venture is more than just a partnership. It is a strategic step in how DHL Supply Chain and BJC Big C Group are shaping the future of logistics in Thailand together. As customer needs evolve and industries such as life sciences and healthcare demand even greater precision and reliability, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver smarter, more resilient supply chains. BJC Big C Group's strong local presence, combined with DHL Supply Chain's innovation and global network, makes for a perfect match," remarked Javier Bilbao, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.



Steve Walker, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, added, "BJC Big C Group and DHL Supply Chain have worked together for more than two decades. As part of DHL's Strategy 2030 to explore new growth opportunities, this joint venture is a natural next step in our partnership. By combining our strengths, we will not only continue to serve BJC Big C Group but also extend world-class logistics solutions to new customers. With DHL's global expertise, technology, and innovation, we are building a logistics platform in Thailand that is efficient, resilient, and sustainable."



Mrs. Thapanee further added: "With DHL's world-class supply chain expertise and operational excellence, we are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance the efficiency and performance of the BJC Big C Group, drive sustainable growth and strengthen our business competitiveness." With the combined strengths of both organizations, the BJC–DHL joint venture is poised to become a true "Game Changer", driving Thailand's logistics industry to the next level and supporting both consumer needs and regional economic growth in the years ahead.

