Compax MVNE extends support for Airalo eSIM platform

March 03, 2026 | 11:40
(0) user say
The mobile virtual network enabler maintained its infrastructure partnership with the digital SIM provider serving international travelers.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Newsaktuall - 2 March 2026 - Compax, a leading solution provider in the MVNO and telco space, will continue to support Airalo, the world's first and largest eSIM platform.

Airalo and Compax have extended their partnership for another five years, ensuring Airalo continues to run on the powerful Compax backend platform. This technology allows Airalo to quickly launch and manage data plans across more than 200 destinations. By using the Compax real-time charging system, Airalo can accurately track data usage and set custom pricing independently, without having to rely on the technical systems of local phone carriers. This total control ensures that Airalo can offer its 20 million users the most flexible and competitive travel eSIM rates on the market.

Compax is proud to support Airalo as it continues to launch new products and services, ensuring its 20M+ customers can stay connected seamlessly across more than 200 destinations, regardless of their travel plans.

"At Airalo, our goal is to provide our customers with reliable connectivity and a seamless experience. Extending our partnership with Compax MVNE for another five years ensures we have the technical foundation to keep that promise," explained Peter Nussbaumer, VP of Networks at Airalo. "Compax MVNE's platform gives us the independence to launch new products and manage complex global data plans in real-time, allowing us to stay agile and focus on what matters most: keeping our 20 million users connected, no matter where their journey takes them."

"The Airalo team set out to transform the way travelers enjoy connectivity abroad forever and they are not falling short on their goal. It's an absolute pleasure for us to be a part of their journey and assist them on their mission. Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do in our modern ways of life and the Airalo offering is perfectly tuned to that beat." said Werner Kohl, CEO of Compax.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Compax Software Development GmbH

TagTag:
Compax MVNE Airalo eSIM platform

