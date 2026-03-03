Corporate

Kai Tak Sports Park marks first anniversary of operations

March 03, 2026 | 11:35
(0) user say
Hong Kong's sports venue complex reached its one-year milestone since opening, having hosted events and attracted visitors across the period.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) celebrated its milestone first anniversary on Sunday (1 March), successfully hosting nearly 50 major events and delivering over 120 international and local sports and entertainment days since its grand opening.

KTSP has established a unique identity as the city's new "Home Venue" for major sports and entertainment events. Highlights have included the Hong Kong Sevens (rugby), the Hong Kong Football Festival featuring top teams such as Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as concerts by British rock band Coldplay, Mandopop rock band Mayday, singer Jay Chou and global pop icons BLACKPINK.

Sports activities at the Park have welcomed more than 840,000 participants so far. In terms of sports activities, the three major facilities—Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Arena and Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground—together with the bowling centre, outdoor sports facilities and open spaces in the precinct, are expected to surpass 200 event days from the Park's opening through to the end of March 2026.

In the past year, the utilisation rates of the Kai Tak Stadium and Kai Tak Arena have reached close to 90%. Kai Tak Stadium has already attracted over 1.8 million attendees, rapidly becoming a powerful new driving force in advancing Hong Kong's sports industry, events economy, and tourism development.

"Our first anniversary is not only a major milestone for Kai Tak Sports Park, but also a moment of pride for Hong Kong. Over the past year, we witnessed athletes' determination, outstanding performances from artists, and the unforgettable energy of cheering audiences. Each event has touched and inspired us.

"As Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark, we are committed to bringing the community together while strengthening Hong Kong's connection with the Greater Bay Area and the international stage," said a spokesperson for KTSP.

The centerpiece 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium was ranked third in the world and top in Asia for total ticket sales in 2025 just nine months after its debut, according to Pollstar's 2025 year-end stadium charts (published mid-December 2025). Pollstar also ranked Kai Tak Stadium No.5 worldwide and No.1 in Asia for total gross revenue (1.25 million passes worth US$191.34 million). Meanwhile, the 10,000-seat Kai Tak Arena, was ranked Asia's No. 8 in terms of total gross revenue.

"Seeing the Park evolve over the past year into a major sports destination for Hong Kong has been incredibly inspiring," said Hong Kong, China karatedo team former representative, Lee Chun Ho. "Every time I walk in, I can feel the energy. The professional facilities not only support large-scale events but also make it easier for the public to access different sports, whether they're beginners or experienced enthusiasts."

With an expanding line‑up of exciting events, enhanced visitor experiences and an increasingly compelling programme of global attractions, KTSP will further advance the integration of culture, sports and tourism, ushering in an even brighter and more vibrant chapter for Hong Kong.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Kai Tak Sports Park Hong Kong Sports Venue Major Sports Events

