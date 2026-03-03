Corporate

Smart Design Global Awards introduces dual incentive for local talent

March 03, 2026 | 11:44
(0) user say
The design competition announced enhanced benefits in its final application period to encourage regional designers to enter international markets.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - The "Hong Kong Smart Design Awards" has officially been renamed "Smart Design Global" (SDG), marking a new start to Hong Kong's annual flagship design event as it enters its fifteenth year running. The name change signifies the convergence of local design talents, with the competition serving as a gateway to the world. Organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the program has been instrumental in taking Hong Kong's original design global since its inception in 2012.

This year's rebranding represents a strategic transformation to further establish a holistic design ecosystem, with the goal to shape creativity as a new economic driver for Hong Kong. SDG will implement an incentive scheme which merges creativity with business to help winners connect with international markets. The program will consist of two key phases: the "Smart Design Global Awards 2026" competition, followed by a series of overseas trade shows.

Upgraded Perks: Shortlisted Participants to Secure Exhibition Spots

This year's "Smart Design Global" comes with an upgraded suite of rewards for participants, and particularly those who qualify for the Corporate Group in order to reward SMEs and local designers that invest in creativity. All shortlisted participants will be allocated a dedicated display space at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, where they can showcase their competition entries and other company products. This provides a comprehensive platform for participants to interact with thousands of international buyers, boosting brand exposure and fostering collaboration. The final judging will also take place on the first day of the Gifts & Premium Fair, allowing participants to present their design concepts directly to the jury panel. This face-to-face interaction enables contestants to gather professional feedback and gain deeper insights into their product's strengths and weaknesses.

Furthermore, award winners will be given the opportunity to take their winning products abroad for touring exhibitions. By taking part in major global trade shows, homegrown designs will shine on an international stage. The SDG Awards also offers a prototype subsidy, which grants crucial early-stage funding to help top winners transform innovative concepts into market-ready products for the world, maximizing value for all participants who enter.

Four Categories: Showcasing Hong Kong's Unique Charm

"Smart Design Global Awards 2026" is now open for application. This edition focuses not only on the aesthetic appeal of products, but also the market potential, calling for entries from innovative products across four categories:
  • Live: Designs that elevate living spaces and personal style, such as distinctive furniture and home décor.
  • Dine: Kitchen innovations, tableware, and dining decorations that redefine culinary aesthetics and experience.
  • Gift: Exquisite, personalized gifts designed to create lasting memories, including festive products, personal collectibles, and corporate gifts.
  • Play: Nostalgic recreational items or educational games with pedagogical design, such as figures, STEM games, and cross-generational collectibles.
Seize the final chance to showcase unique designs to the world. For detailed information on entry requirements, judging criteria, and registration for "Smart Design Global Awards 2026", please visit the official website: https://www.sdawards.org.hk.
Smart Design Global 2026 Submission Details
Corporate Group
Application Deadline: 10 March 2026 (Tues)
Application Fee: HK$600 per product category
Exhibition Fee*: HK$3,500 per product category
Conceptual Group
Application Deadline: 10 March 2026 (Tues)
Application Fee: HK$300 per product category (Waived for students)
Exhibition Fee*: Waived
* Shortlisted entries will enjoy an HK$600 registration fee waiver, bringing the actual exhibition fee to HK$2,900.
**For details, please visit the Smart Design Global website: https://www.sdawards.org.hk

https://www.sdawards.org.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Smart Design Global

TagTag:
Smart Design Global Awards Hong Kong Smart Design Awards Smart Design Global

