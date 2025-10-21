Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation

October 21, 2025 | 16:47
(0) user say
Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong met with Gunma Governor Yamamoto Ichita on October 20 to promote economic cooperation, highlighting Japan's key role in Vietnam's official development assistance (ODA), investment, and digital transformation.
Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation

"In recent years, the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Japan has witnessed remarkable progress. Japan continues to be one of Vietnam's most important economic partners," said Deputy Minister Phuong, noting that last year Japan ranked as Vietnam's top partner in terms of ODA and labour, third in investment and tourism, and fourth in trade.

During the visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru this year, the two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together to further strengthen the Vietnam-Japan Strategic Partnership.

“The friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Japan is not limited to the government and state levels, but also extends to cooperation between localities in both countries,” he said.

Phuong noted that Japan's ODA for Vietnam accounts for over 30 per cent of total committed aid from all partners. Japanese ODA projects have focused on areas such as transportation infrastructure, energy, climate change response, healthcare, and education, all of which have made significant contributions to Vietnam's development.

To further promote bilateral investment cooperation, Deputy Minister Phuong proposed that both sides continue to enhance comprehensive collaboration in areas where Japan holds strengths and Vietnam has demand and potential, such as industrialisation, high-quality human resource training, innovation, and digital transformation.

These efforts will help improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises and enable them to participate more deeply in global value chains.

He also suggested that Japan coordinate closely with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and other Vietnamese ministries and agencies to rapidly and effectively implement the Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative, thereby fostering cooperation in key areas such as high technology, energy transition, and infrastructure development, especially transportation infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the MoF commitment to continue supporting, facilitating, and accompanying Japanese businesses throughout their investment and business operations in the country.

Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation
Businesses from Gunma Prefecture attended the Vietnam visit to explore cooperative opportunities

On behalf of the delegation, Governor Ichita noted, "So far, three business delegations from Gunma Prefecture have visited Vietnam to explore investment and business opportunities, with a total investment of around JPY5 billion ($6.6 million). In the near future, businesses from Gunma will also cooperate with Vietnam's FPT Corporation in digital transformation."

Governor Ichita also introduced a number of Gunma-based companies planning to invest in Vietnam and expressed hope that the MoF would facilitate connections and identify potential areas of cooperation for these enterprises.

Over the years, Japan has consistently been one of Vietnam's leading partners in foreign direct investment. As of September 30, Japan had invested in 5,660 projects in Vietnam, with the total registered capital of $78.6 billion, ranking third among 153 countries and territories investing in the country. Japanese investments are now present in 33 out of 34 localities across Vietnam.

Viettel and Korea Telecom sign strategic partnership Viettel and Korea Telecom sign strategic partnership

Viettel and Korea Telecom signed a deal on May 26 to accelerate AI transformation, enhancing Vietnam's technological competitiveness in the region.
KOCHAM and KN Holdings forge strategic partnership for green industrial development KOCHAM and KN Holdings forge strategic partnership for green industrial development

KN Holdings and KOCHAM held a pivotal meeting on June 11 to foster strategic cooperation, enhance investor connectivity, and promote green industrial development aligned with Vietnam–Korea economic goals.
Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

Vietnam and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties under their comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on practical cooperation and sustainable growth.

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Strategic partnership Vietnam Economic cooperation Japan ODA investment Vietnam Digital transformation Vietnam Bilateral investment cooperation Industrialisation human resource training Global value chains Vietnam Gunma

Related Contents

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market

MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market

MoF fast-tracking financial law reforms to spur growth

MoF fast-tracking financial law reforms to spur growth

Ministry of Finance moves to improve management of foreign funding

Ministry of Finance moves to improve management of foreign funding

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

State visit reinforces Vietnamese-Japanese ties

State visit reinforces Vietnamese-Japanese ties

President Quang visits Japan’s Gunma prefecture on State visit

President Quang visits Japan’s Gunma prefecture on State visit

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards

Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards

Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation

Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

Tru by Hilton hotel awakens ecotourism potential of Hau Giang

Tru by Hilton hotel awakens ecotourism potential of Hau Giang

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020