Vingroup rises 11 places to rank 26th in Fortune Southeast Asia 500

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - Vingroup ranked 26th in Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 ranking, rising 11 places from 37th in 2025 and 19 places from 45th in 2024. The Group continues to be the highest-ranked private enterprise in Vietnam.Advancing in the ranking for two consecutive years underscores Vingroup's scale, competitiveness, and sustainable growth momentum, while highlighting its increasingly prominent position among the region's leading companies.



This marks the third year that Fortune has published its Southeast Asia 500 ranking. The list ranks companies based on total revenue across seven countries in the region, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Cambodia.



According to Fortune, Vingroup ranked as the No. 1 private enterprise in Vietnam and No. 26 among the 500 largest companies in Southeast Asia. This year's Southeast Asia 500 recognizes companies that are well positioned to capitalize on shifts in global supply chains and the rapid growth of strategic industries such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.



In addition to its scale of assets, Vingroup was highly recognized for its financial performance and operational efficiency. According to Fortune, in 2025, Vingroup recorded revenue of USD 12,760.6 million, representing year-on-year increases of 69.1% compared to the figures reflected in the 2025 ranking. Vingroup recorded net profit of USD 436.5 million and total assets of USD 42,536.4 million.



Vingroup is a diversified conglomerate operating across Industrials - Technology, Real Estate and Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Culture and Social Enterprises.



Within the Industrials - Technology pillar, VinFast reinforced its leading position in Vietnam's automobile and electric two-wheeler markets while continuing its global expansion.



In 2025, VinFast delivered nearly 200,000 electric vehicles worldwide, up 102% year-on-year. The result exceeded the Company's 2025 target and marked the highest annual delivery volume since its inception. In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast delivered 58,577 electric vehicles across all markets, representing a further 61% increase compared with the same period last year.



Within the Real Estate and Services pillar, Vinhomes maintained its market-leading position with 32 residential developments in operation, home to approximately 650,000 residents. In 2025, Vinhomes recorded contracted sales of VND 205.3 trillion, up 98% year-on-year, with more than 34,000 units delivered. Its unrecognized contracted sales backlog reached VND 186.4 trillion, providing a solid foundation for future growth. Consolidated net revenue totaled VND 153.3 trillion, up 49.8% from 2024, while net profit after tax reached VND 43.3 trillion, up 23.6% year-on-year and exceeding the Company's annual target.



In 2026, Vinhomes launched a series of large-scale urban developments across Vietnam, including the 6,200-hectare Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long in Quang Ninh Province, the 512-hectare Vinhomes Hai Van Bay in Da Nang, and the 1,080-hectare Vinhomes Saigon Park in Ho Chi Minh City. These developments are expected to reshape Vietnam's urban landscape while contributing to the sustainable growth of the real estate market.



Meanwhile, Vinpearl continued to lead Vietnam's hospitality, tourism and entertainment sector, operating 60 facilities across 20 provinces and cities. Its ecosystem includes more than 17,500 rooms across a network of five-star hotels and resorts; 15 VinWonders theme parks; six championship golf courses; and three international-standard convention centers and theaters under the VinPalace brand. The portfolio also features two semi-wildlife conservation parks and an equestrian academy. In addition, Vinpearl's signature live-action performances in destinations such as Nha Trang and Phu Quoc attract millions of visitors each year.



Within the Infrastructure pillar, VinSpeed has commenced construction of Vietnam's first two high-speed rail projects: the Ben Thanh - Can Gio line in Ho Chi Minh City and the Hanoi - Quang Ninh line. Launched in April 2026, the Hanoi - Quang Ninh route is the country's first interregional high-speed railway project. Beyond creating a powerful growth engine for Northern Vietnam's key economic region, the project represents an important step toward enhancing the nation's long-term competitiveness.



Within the Green Energy pillar, VinEnergo announced its expansion plans across Asia and Europe, supported by a renewable energy project pipeline with a total capacity of 10 GW that has already secured development agreements. In Vietnam, the company has obtained investment registration certificates for four renewable energy projects.



Within the Social Enterprises pillar, VinUniversity became the youngest university in Vietnam to receive the FIBAA Quality Seal in March 2026. In healthcare, Vinmec inaugurated its 10th hospital, spanning over 31,000 sqm, with 114 inpatient beds and a designed capacity of 135,000 patient visits annually.



At the end of 2025, Vingroup launched its Culture pillar to preserve and promote Vietnamese cultural values and bring them to the world. In May 2026, the Group introduced V-Film, a film and television production and distribution company, with the goal of supporting the development of a professional, modern, and globally integrated Vietnamese film industry.



Looking ahead, Vingroup remains committed to accelerating its core business activities, leveraging the strengths of its diversified ecosystem, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding its international presence. Through these efforts, the Group aims to achieve its 2026 targets while further strengthening its position as one of the region's leading enterprises.

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