Vinhomes Green Paradise chases Wonders of Future Cities title

CAN GIO, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - The Can Gio Urban Area Project - Vinhomes Green Paradise - has officially applied to become a Participant in the global "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign, launched by the world-renowned New7Wonders organization. By firmly embracing this global initiative, Vinhomes reaffirms its forward-looking vision, positioning Vinhomes Green Paradise not merely as a real estate development but as a world-class symbol that embodies the future of human urban living.

Vinhomes Green Paradise features a world-class collection of premium amenities, setting new living standards for a future-ready urban township.

Vinhomes announced its intended participation in the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign immediately after the initiative officially launched on October 31, 2025. The global campaign invites citizens worldwide to identify seven cities that best represent innovation, sustainability, and human progress - urban icons that define what it means to be a "City of the Future".For the next year, proposals and applications from participant cities and developments will be accepted, followed by the start of the voting phase on 31 October 2026, which will run until the official declaration of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities on 31 October 2027.The "7 Wonders of Future Cities" initiative is more than just a worldwide conversation to recognize new "wonders". It is a celebration of 21st-century civilization, honoring cities that lead in sustainable urban planning, human-centric technology, and creative innovation.By all these criteria, Vinhomes Green Paradise - the Can Gio coastal reclamation and eco-urban development - stands as an ideal candidate, representing one of the world's most advanced ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) urban models.Located in the coastal ecological zone of Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, adjacent to the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, Vinhomes Green Paradise is a modern urban development covering 2,870 hectares, surrounded by a 121-kilometer coastline, including 53 kilometers of public beachfront. Upon completion, it will become Vietnam's largest coastal megacity, envisioned as a leading regional "eco-tech marine city", developed under the ESG++ model that integrates smart operation technologies, renewable energy, and a master plan harmoniously connecting forest and sea.As a pioneer in Vietnam, Vinhomes Green Paradise aims to achieve the BREEAM Communities certification, one of the world's most rigorous and prestigious standards for sustainable urban planning and development, alongside ISO 37122, the national standard for smart city development.The project's operational technologies are designed to strictly adhere to principles of environmental friendliness, natural harmony, energy and water optimization, carbon footprint monitoring, and full renewable energy utilization. To this end, the project includes the development of an offshore wind power system, located 20 kilometers from the coastline, harnessing natural wind resources through state-of-the-art technology to provide a consistent supply of green energy for the entire ecosystem.Vinhomes Green Paradise is also investing in the development of green mobility infrastructure, with the goal of ensuring that 100% of vehicles operating within the township achieve net-zero emissions.With its unique position "forest-backed, sea-facing," the development maintains an average temperature approximately 2°C cooler than central Ho Chi Minh City, positioning itself as a future icon of green and sustainable urban living in southern Vietnam. Committed to contributing to the city's sustainable growth, Vinhomes Green Paradise strictly complies with all environmental protection standards, with a focus on preserving and regenerating local biodiversity throughout the construction and development process.Beyond transforming the southern coastal landscape of Vietnam, Vinhomes Green Paradise represents a new benchmark for the cities of the future. The project's world-class amenities include an 800-hectare saltwater lagoon, the Blue Waves Theatre, an 18-hole golf course, a network of amusement parks, and the Landmark Harbour marina complex, expected to attract up to 40 million visitors annually.Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, shared: "We highly appreciate the New7Wonders initiative for honoring humanity's relentless efforts to shape the cities of tomorrow. The values that New7Wonders celebrates perfectly align with the vision and development philosophy of Vinhomes, a vision driven by the aspiration to build timeless urban wonders, where people, technology, and nature coexist in sustainable harmony.With an urban model designed to meet the world's most advanced ESG benchmarks, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio stands as a living testament to that vision - a symbol of a new era that defines the standards of future living and preserves enduring values for generations to come".Since its founding 25 years ago, New7Wonders, the global organization behind the "New 7 Wonders of the World" and "New 7 Wonders of Nature" campaigns, has become a global cultural phenomenon, engaging hundreds of millions of people worldwide to redefine what constitutes a "wonder" in the modern age. In 2007, the organization announced the chosen "New 7 Wonders of the World", including the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum (Italy), and the Taj Mahal (India). In 2011, Ha Long Bay of Vietnam was proudly voted one of the "New 7 Wonders of Nature", alongside the Amazon, Iguazu Falls, and Jeju Island amongst others.Building on that legacy, the "7 Wonders Cities of the Future" campaign invites global citizens to redefine the concept of an urban wonder and establish new standards for quality of life in the 21st century. The application by Vinhomes Green Paradise to become a Participant underscore not only the growing prominence of Vietnam's real estate sector but also the vision and capacity of Vinhomes, a pioneering brand shaping transformative, regionally influential developments.With over 30 modern urban developments transforming cityscapes across Vietnam, Vinhomes continues to lead the way in creating world-class mega-urban projects. Each development is not merely a place to live, but a symbol of a progressive, green, and prosperous lifestyle.

