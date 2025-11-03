Corporate

Vinhomes Green Paradise joins 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign

November 03, 2025 | 12:23
Vinhomes Green Paradise has entered the race to be recognised among the world’s most visionary urban developments.
Vinhomes Green Paradise joins 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign

Vinhomes Green Paradise offers a world-class array of amenities, setting a new benchmark for modern, sustainable urban living

The Can Gio Urban Area Project – 'Vinhomes Green Paradise' – has applied to join the global '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign, launched by the New7Wonders organisation. Through its participation, Vinhomes seeks to highlight its vision of creating not just a real estate development, but a world-class model for the future of sustainable urban living.

Vinhomes announced its intention to take part in the campaign immediately after its global launch on October 31. The 7 Wonders of Future Cities calls on people around the world to nominate seven urban centres that best embody innovation, sustainability, and human progress – cities that capture the essence of a true 'City of the Future'.

For the next year, proposals and applications from participant cities and developments will be accepted, followed by the start of the voting phase on October 31, 2026, which will run until the official declaration of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities on October 31, 2027.

The 7 Wonders of Future Cities initiative is more than just a worldwide conversation to recognise new 'wonders'. It is a celebration of 21st-century civilisation, honouring cities that lead in sustainable urban planning, human-centric technology, and creative innovation.

By all these criteria, Vinhomes Green Paradise – the Can Gio coastal reclamation and eco-urban development – stands as an ideal candidate, representing one of the world’s most advanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliant urban models.

Vinhomes Green Paradise joins 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign
The 7-hectare Blue Waves Theatre, located at the heart of Vinhomes Green Paradise

Located in the coastal ecological zone of Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, adjacent to the UNESCO-recognised Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, Vinhomes Green Paradise is a modern urban development covering 2,870 hectares, surrounded by a 121-km coastline, including 53km of public beachfront. Upon completion, it will become Vietnam’s largest coastal megacity, envisioned as a regional 'eco-tech marine city', developed under the ESG++ model that integrates smart operation technologies, renewable energy, and a master plan harmoniously connecting forest and sea.

Vinhomes Green Paradise aims to achieve the BREEAM Communities certification, one of the world’s most rigorous and prestigious standards for sustainable urban planning and development, alongside ISO 37122, the national standard for smart city development.

Its operational technologies are designed to strictly adhere to principles of environmental friendliness, natural harmony, energy and water optimisation, carbon footprint monitoring, and full renewable energy utilisation. To this end, the development includes the development of an offshore wind power system, located 20km from the coastline, harnessing natural wind resources through state-of-the-art technology to provide a consistent supply of green energy for the entire ecosystem.

Vinhomes Green Paradise is also investing in the development of green mobility infrastructure, with the goal of ensuring that all vehicles operating within the township achieve net-zero emissions.

With its unique position, 'forest-backed, sea-facing', the development maintains an average temperature approximately 2°C cooler than central Ho Chi Minh City, positioning itself as a future icon of green and sustainable urban living in southern Vietnam. Committed to contributing to the city’s sustainable growth, Vinhomes Green Paradise strictly complies with all environmental protection standards, with a focus on preserving and regenerating local biodiversity throughout the construction and development process.

Beyond transforming the southern coastal landscape of Vietnam, Vinhomes Green Paradise represents a new benchmark for the cities of the future. Its world-class amenities include an 800-hectare saltwater lagoon, the Blue Waves Theatre, an 18-hole golf course, a network of amusement parks, and the Landmark Harbour marina complex, expected to attract up to 40 million visitors annually.

Vinhomes Green Paradise joins 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign
Vinhomes Green Paradise also includes two world-class 18-hole golf courses

"We highly appreciate the New7Wonders initiative for honouring humanity’s relentless efforts to shape the cities of tomorrow," said Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes. "The values celebrated by New7Wonders align closely with Vinhomes’ vision to create timeless urban spaces where people, technology, and nature coexist in harmony. Designed to meet the world’s leading ESG standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio embodies this vision as a symbol of sustainable, future-ready living."

Since its founding 25 years ago, New7Wonders, the global organisation behind the New 7 Wonders of the World and New 7 Wonders of Nature campaigns, has become a global cultural phenomenon, engaging hundreds of millions of people worldwide to redefine what constitutes a 'wonder' in the modern age. In 2007, the organisation announced the chosen New 7 Wonders of the World, including the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum (Italy), and the Taj Mahal (India). In 2011, Halong Bay of Vietnam was proudly voted one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, alongside the Amazon, Iguazu Falls, and Jeju Island, among others.

Building on that legacy, the 7 Wonders Cities of the Future campaign invites global citizens to redefine the concept of an urban wonder and establish new standards for quality of life in the 21st century. The application by Vinhomes Green Paradise to become a Participant underscore not only the growing prominence of Vietnam’s real estate sector but also the vision and capacity of Vinhomes, a pioneering brand shaping transformative, regionally influential developments.

With over 30 modern urban developments transforming cityscapes across Vietnam, Vinhomes continues to lead the way in creating world-class mega-urban projects. Each development is not merely a place to live, but a symbol of a progressive, green, and prosperous lifestyle.

$18 billion Vinhomes Green Paradise coastal urban megaproject kicks off $18 billion Vinhomes Green Paradise coastal urban megaproject kicks off

Vingroup, the largest private company officially broke ground on the Vinhomes Green Paradise coastal urban tourism project in Long Hoa commune and Can Thanh town, Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City on April 19.
Vinhomes interested in developing two industrial parks worth $400 million in Haiphong Vinhomes interested in developing two industrial parks worth $400 million in Haiphong

Vinhomes Haiphong Industrial Park Investment JSC plans to develop two industrial parks in Haiphong, namely the 238-hectare Ngu Phuc Industrial Park (Phase 1) and the 226-hectare Tan Trao IP (Phase 1) in Kien Thuy district.
Vinhomes embarks on multi-billion dollar projects across Vietnam Vinhomes embarks on multi-billion dollar projects across Vietnam

Vinhomes, a prominent Vietnamese property developer, has initiated an ambitious expansion drive with several large-scale urban projects, aiming to transform the residential landscape across various regions in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Vinhomes Green Paradise Sustainable urban planning urban development Green Living Standards 7 Wonders of Future Cities

