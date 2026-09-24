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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong launches updated digital insurance portal

September 24, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
Health insurer Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong deployed a redesigned web platform allowing local customers to evaluate, select, and process premium payments for individual medical coverage plans.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2026 - Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong has introduced a refreshed online health insurance experience that makes it easier for customers to research, compare, apply for, and pay for coverage. The enhanced experience combines intuitive digital tools with real-time support from Cigna Healthcare professionals, helping customers understand their options, identify coverage that best fits their individual needs, and complete their insurance applications with confidence.

More customers are starting their insurance journey online

More customers are beginning their search for health insurance online, looking for ways to compare options, understand coverage, and make informed decisions. Visits to Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong's online insurance application platforms increased 38% year over year, reflecting growing demand for digital experiences that are both simple and trustworthy.

Making Health Insurance Easier to Navigate

The refreshed online customer journey addresses some of the most common challenges customers face when choosing health insurance. It is designed to simplify every step of the process, from understanding individual coverage needs and evaluating insurance options to accessing support through both online and offline channels and completing applications conveniently.
  • Explore with confidence. Choosing the right health insurance can be overwhelming given the wide range of plans and coverage options available. By answering a few simple questions in the "Choose Your Insurance" section on the Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong website, customers can receive tailored plan recommendations. They can also compare plan features, premiums, and coverage side by side, helping them make more informed decisions based on their individual needs.
  • Complete application with ease and support. Customers can obtain instant premium quotations, add family members to a single application, and submit their application online. For those who prefer additional guidance, dedicated Cigna representatives are available through WhatsApp Live Chat and hotline, for real-time support throughout the process.
  • Apply at your own pace. A flexible application experience allows customers to save their progress and resume applications whenever it is convenient, offering greater flexibility for those who wish to consider their options before making a decision.
  • Choose the payment option that works best for you. Customers can complete the recurring premium payments through email payment links or QR codes, and select from a range of secure payment options including FPS, PayMe, UnionPay, debit cards and credit cards for greater flexibility and convenience.
Michael Khan, chief Executive Officer at Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong, said: " As more customers begin their health insurance journey online, we're making it easier for them to understand their options and find coverage that fits their individual needs. By combining personalized digital guidance with expert support, we're helping customers make informed health coverage decisions with greater confidence."

The refreshed experience is part of Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong's ongoing efforts to make health insurance easier to navigate. Beyond simplifying online applications, the company continues to enhance key customer touchpoints across the insurance journey, giving customers greater flexibility to engage in the way that works best for them, whether through digital tools, personalized guidance, or support from dedicated representatives.

To explore the refreshed online health insurance journey, please visit Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong website to explore the personalized health insurance recommendation: https://go.cigna.blog/jyqy3i and compare health insurance solutions: https://go.cigna.blog/7fb95d

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk.

By Cigna Worldwide General Insurance Company Limited

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TagTag:
Cigna Healthcare hong kong digital insurance portal

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