VinFast MUFG Green Loan 2025: One Hundred Million USD for EV Expansion

September 25, 2025 | 14:59
(0) user say
Proceeds will fund charging infrastructure across Vietnam, handing green finance writers VinFast green loan keywords and terms sheet.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - VinFast has secured a USD 100 million Green Loan facility from MUFG Bank, Ltd., to be used for VinFast's development and international expansion strategy. The loan marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between the parties, demonstrative of the commitment of both VinFast and MUFG to advance the green transition in Vietnam and globally.

The USD 100 million credit facility is structured as a green loan. Under this arrangement, the loan proceeds will be used to support VinFast's development and expansion as a pure-electric vehicle company.

VinFast aims to strategically deploy the new capital on key projects to expand the company's business and presence in Asia, promote revenue growth and optimize costs to achieve long-term success.

Ms. Pham Nguyen Anh Thu, Deputy CEO of Investment of VinFast, commented: "The inaugural USD 100 million green credit facility from MUFG Bank does not only bolster our financial capacity, but also reaffirms our commitment to the global green energy transition. We value MUFG's leadership in sustainable finance in Vietnam, and look forward to developing a long-term and prosperous partnership."

Takao Nozaki, MUFG Bank's Managing Director, Regional Head of Vietnam stated: "We are delighted to support the sustainable development of VinFast and its emergence as a pioneering force in the electric vehicle industry. With our strong expertise and track record in sustainable financing and experience in renewables and clean energy sectors, we are well-positioned to empower VinFast's electric vehicle development efforts and international expansion strategy. Our partnership with VinFast aligns with MUFG's strategic priorities in promoting net-zero cooperation, supporting green transition and the growth of clean energy solutions globally. We look forward to seeing VinFast's continued success and are proud to be part of their journey towards a sustainable future."

This first-time collaboration underscores MUFG's confidence in VinFast's groundbreaking vision, growth potential, and inspiring development story, whilst promising to unlock future development opportunities. Together, the parties aim to explore the potential of the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry while creating positive values for the community.

The facility agreement between VinFast and MUFG Bank comes at a time when MUFG is playing a prominent role in promoting Vietnam's sustainable development. As Chairman of the Banking Working Group (2023-2025), MUFG has coordinated with Vietnamese ministries to organize specialized discussions on green finance, carbon credit mechanisms, startup support, and ESG initiatives, affirming its position as a crucial green finance bridge.

Eight years since its establishment, VinFast has emerged as one of the few pure-electric vehicle companies globally with a diverse product portfolio and a successfully listing on NASDAQ. In 2024, the Company secured the number one position in the domestic automotive market, established presence in key markets such as North America and Europe, and is steadily expanding into promising markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, leveraging the strength of Vingroup's comprehensive green ecosystem built around VinFast vehicles.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/.

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast MUFG green loan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
