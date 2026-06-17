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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinachem makes Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for first time

June 17, 2026 | 16:02
(0) user say
Vietnam National Chemical Group has been recognised for the first time in the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking.
Vinachem makes Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for first time

The listing, announced on June 16, marks a significant milestone in Vietnam National Chemical Group's (Vinachem) development journey and reaffirms its position as one of Vietnam's leading industrial corporations on the regional economic landscape.

According to Fortune, Vinachem ranked 148th among Southeast Asia’s 500 largest companies in 2026. The ranking is based on key financial indicators, including revenue, profit, and total assets, and covers enterprises from seven countries across the region: Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

This marks the third year that Fortune has published the Southeast Asia 500 ranking, recognising companies that demonstrate scale, operational excellence, and significant contributions to regional economic development. According to Fortune, Vinachem recorded revenue of $2.4 billion and profit of $146 million in 2025. These results reflect the group’s solid financial foundation, resilience in adapting to market fluctuations, and the effectiveness of its restructuring and productivity enhancement efforts across the organisation.

Nguyen Huu Tu, CEO of Vinachem, said, "Vinachem's inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking represents a significant milestone in the group's development journey. It is a tangible outcome of our determined efforts to implement the Politburo's directives under Resolution No.79-NQ/TW, which sets the objective of having 50 Vietnamese state-owned enterprises among Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies by 2030."

Tu added that the recognition acknowledges the efforts of nearly 20,000 employees, engineers, and workers across Vinachem in driving innovation, transformation, and sustainable development, and reflects the growing competitiveness of Vietnamese industrial enterprises in regional integration.

"The achievement provides additional momentum for Vinachem to strengthen business operations, accelerate innovation, digital transformation, and green transition, and expand into high-tech industries. It also reinforces our commitment to fulfilling our role as a core enterprise of Vietnam's chemical industry and contributing to building large-scale, efficient, and internationally competitive state-owned economic groups," Tu added.

The development of the VinachemMart e-commerce platform and the launch of the Vinachem Agriculture platform represent concrete steps in implementing this strategy. While VinachemMart contributes to advancing digital commerce and strengthening market connectivity, Vinachem Agriculture seeks to connect farmers with scientists, experts, businesses, and government agencies, thereby improving the efficiency of the agricultural value chain and promoting green and sustainable agricultural development.

Looking ahead, Vinachem has identified innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and sustainable development as its key growth drivers. The group is prioritising the development of high-value, technology-intensive sectors, including chemicals serving the electronics and semiconductor industries, rare earth extraction and processing, pharmaceutical chemicals, and advanced materials.

In parallel, Vinachem is investing in research and development centres and integrated industrial parks designed around modern, circular principles, contributing to the enhanced competitiveness of Vietnam’s chemical industry within regional and global value chains.

Vinachem's inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 reflects the group's scale and financial strength, as well as its progress in transformation, international integration, and efforts to elevate Vietnam's chemical industry. The recognition provides a foundation for the group to continue its role as a top enterprise, contributing to national industrial development and strengthening the presence of Vietnamese enterprises on the regional economic stage.

Vinachem flourishes through positive adjustments Vinachem flourishes through positive adjustments

After impressive business results in the past two years, Vietnam National Chemical Group is close to meeting its 2023 targets.
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Dang Huynh Uc My (Omi Dang), chairlady of the board of directors at AgriS, has been named on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025 list.
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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
vinachem Fortune SEA 500 ranking award Vinachem Agriculture chemical industry

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