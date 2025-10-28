Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award

General director Kim Long Motor Hue received the award from the organising committee at the Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award. Photo: VGP

As the most anticipated event of the year, ABIS 2025 convened over 1,500 high-level delegates, including heads of state, ministers, corporate leaders, and international economic experts. The Vietnamese delegation, led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, participated in a high-level dialogue session within the framework of ABIS.

The highlight of the event was the Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 awards ceremony, featuring multiple categories for outstanding businesses, organisations, and individuals across the region.

Surpassing many nominated enterprises, Futa Group and Kim Long Motor were honoured in the Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025, ASEAN Green Mark Brand 2025, and ASEAN Green Quality Products & Services 2025 categories. The awards were conducted by the Association of Research and Consultancy on Policies and Law for Investment in Vietnam and the Institute for Research on Training and Human Resource Development.

The prestigious awards serve as recognition of the company's efforts and achievements towards sustainable development, while honouring their positive contribution to the community and economy in ASEAN.

Guided by the philosophy “Leading to Serve”, Kim Long Motor continues to invest heavily in research and development, increasing the localisation rate, building an industrial ecosystem for manufacturing and supporting industries, and expanding in both domestic and international markets.

Kim Long Motor Hue-branded buses have been in use nationally, exported to South Korea, and soon to Thailand, the Middle East, and other markets. Kim Long Motor is realising its dream of bringing Vietnamese-branded cars with a localisation rate of at least 70-80 per cent to international markets.

