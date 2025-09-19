Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

September 19, 2025 | 12:05
(0) user say
China-ASEAN expo unveils ten thousand square metre AI hall and FTA 3.0 talks, giving trade writers fresh CAEXPO Nanning keywords and live agenda.
NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2025 - On September 17, the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened in Nanning, Guangxi. The theme of this year's expo and summit is "Digital Intelligence and Innovation empower Development – Leveraging ASEAN-China FTA 3.0 new opportunities for an even closer ASEAN-China community with a shared future," attended by Chinese and foreign leaders, government officials, ASEAN ambassadors to China, and other representatives.

This year marks the signing of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Protocol and the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Through high-level dialogues such as the opening ceremony, leaders from China and ASEAN countries will focus on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and ASEAN, promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and forging broader strategic consensus on cooperation, further enhancing political mutual trust and advancing the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Significantly different from previous years, artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage for the first time at this grand event, introducing three landmark innovations: the inaugural AI-themed pavilion, the debut of the "AI for Exhibitions" intelligent agent, and the first China-ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence.

The powerful "AI magnetic field" is drawing global attention. This year's event brings together over 3,200 enterprises from 60 countries, with Myanmar and Sri Lanka serving as the theme country and special partner, respectively. From exhibition halls to forums, from official agendas to business negotiations, "AI" has become the most frequently mentioned keyword at this expo and summit, signaling that China-ASEAN cooperation is entering a new "digital intelligence" era.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The 22nd CAEXPO and CABIS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
caexpo CABIS 2025 ChinaASEAN Expo Business and Investment Summit free trade area

Related Contents

1,000-ha free trade area set to take shape in Hai Phong

1,000-ha free trade area set to take shape in Hai Phong

TH Group showcases products at CAEXPO 2024

TH Group showcases products at CAEXPO 2024

Vietnam attends 17th China – ASEAN Expo

Vietnam attends 17th China – ASEAN Expo

PM attends opening ceremony of 17th CAEXPO, CABIS

PM attends opening ceremony of 17th CAEXPO, CABIS

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Quang Ninh inaugurates $65.3 million lithium-ion battery material plant

Quang Ninh inaugurates $65.3 million lithium-ion battery material plant

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020