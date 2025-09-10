Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence

September 10, 2025 | 16:41
(0) user say
VietnamPrintPack 2025 has opened in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing hundreds of international exhibitors keen to tap into the country’s fast-growing printing and packaging sector.
VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence

The exhibition, held from September 10 to 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, brings together more than 350 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions to showcase the latest technologies and explore business opportunities in Vietnam’s expanding market.

"As Vietnam deepens its integration into the global economy, trade commitments are opening up fresh opportunities across industries," said Vo Hong Son, head of the Southern Representative Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. "The printing and packaging sector plays a vital role in the production and consumption supply chain, helping to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese products while also advancing sustainable development."

"VietnamPrintPack 2025 features more than 350 enterprises across 850 booths, spanning 16,000 square metres. The strong international participation underscores the growing appeal and importance of Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry," he added.

According to Nguyen Van Dong, chairman of the Vietnam Printing Association, "With the rapid development of IT, the printing of books, newspapers, and magazines has been significantly affected. In contrast, the packaging printing segment has been experiencing robust growth."

"This is clearly reflected at the exhibition, where visitors can discover the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of the packaging industries. It demonstrates a clear market shift from traditional printing to packaging printing," said Dong.

"Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry is now worth over $10 billion, growing 6–7 per cent annually. It underpins the country’s manufacturing sector, serving key industries from food and beverages to textiles, electronics, and e-commerce," he added.

VietnamPrintPack 2025 provides a platform for exhibitors and visitors to explore the latest technologies, observe live demonstrations, and engage in business networking. The event highlights the sector’s growing role in Vietnam’s economy and its increasing connections with regional and global markets.

Eco-friendly packaging set to grow with Vietnam’s F&B boom Eco-friendly packaging set to grow with Vietnam’s F&B boom

The food and beverages industry is increasingly adopting sustainable packaging as a way to strengthen competitiveness and meet growing market demand.
SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

SCG strengthened its first-half 2025 performance through decisive restructuring and a focused shift away from unprofitable ventures, boosting overall business efficiency.
IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam

The World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) is considering a $70 million financing package to help South Korea’s SK leaveo expand the production of biodegradable materials in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
printing packaging VietnamPrintPack

Related Contents

IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam

IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

SCG boosts first-half 2025 performance with strategic restructuring

Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025

Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025

Dong Nai has the tools to take digital transformation lead

Dong Nai has the tools to take digital transformation lead

Tetra Pak helping dairy firms keep up with the latest consumer trends

Tetra Pak helping dairy firms keep up with the latest consumer trends

Top printing firms to showcase innovations at VietnamPrintPack 2024

Top printing firms to showcase innovations at VietnamPrintPack 2024

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020