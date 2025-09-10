VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence

The exhibition, held from September 10 to 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, brings together more than 350 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions to showcase the latest technologies and explore business opportunities in Vietnam’s expanding market.

"As Vietnam deepens its integration into the global economy, trade commitments are opening up fresh opportunities across industries," said Vo Hong Son, head of the Southern Representative Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. "The printing and packaging sector plays a vital role in the production and consumption supply chain, helping to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese products while also advancing sustainable development."

"VietnamPrintPack 2025 features more than 350 enterprises across 850 booths, spanning 16,000 square metres. The strong international participation underscores the growing appeal and importance of Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry," he added.

According to Nguyen Van Dong, chairman of the Vietnam Printing Association, "With the rapid development of IT, the printing of books, newspapers, and magazines has been significantly affected. In contrast, the packaging printing segment has been experiencing robust growth."

"This is clearly reflected at the exhibition, where visitors can discover the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of the packaging industries. It demonstrates a clear market shift from traditional printing to packaging printing," said Dong.

"Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry is now worth over $10 billion, growing 6–7 per cent annually. It underpins the country’s manufacturing sector, serving key industries from food and beverages to textiles, electronics, and e-commerce," he added.

VietnamPrintPack 2025 provides a platform for exhibitors and visitors to explore the latest technologies, observe live demonstrations, and engage in business networking. The event highlights the sector’s growing role in Vietnam’s economy and its increasing connections with regional and global markets.

