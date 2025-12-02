Corporate

Vietnam undergoes IAEA nuclear infrastructure assessment

December 02, 2025 | 16:49
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun an 11-day mission to Vietnam to carry out an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) as the country advances preparations for developing nuclear power.
Vietnam undergoes IAEA nuclear infrastructure assessment

The INIR assessment is a comprehensive review in which international experts examine the readiness of a country that intends to embark on a nuclear power programme.

The mission in Vietnam, organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), runs from December 1-11 and is considered a critical step in the roadmap towards reviving the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project and future nuclear initiatives.

The INIR delegation consists of seven IAEA specialists and three international experts from the UK, Brazil, and Bulgaria, along with one observer from Egypt.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh stressed the importance of nuclear energy as Vietnam faces rapidly growing electricity demand to support socioeconomic development and high-tech industries, as well as the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He noted that by the end of 2024, the National Assembly had approved a policy to restart the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project. The government has subsequently set out directions to strengthen institutional arrangements, improve the legal framework, and ensure all necessary conditions are in place for implementing a national nuclear power programme.

“In addition, the Atomic Energy Law, adopted in 2025, together with guiding decrees now being finalised to meet international standards, provides an essential foundation for Vietnam to develop a nuclear power programme that is safe, secure, efficient, and sustainable,” he said.

According to the IAEA, countries embarking on their first nuclear power programme must progress through three phases, marked by three key milestones. Phase one focuses on the decision-making process for launching a programme; phase two prepares for construction; and phase three involves the construction and commissioning of the first nuclear power plant.

Completion of the INIR assessment corresponds to milestone two, signalling that Vietnam is ready to prepare bidding documents for its first nuclear power plant, Deputy Minister Dinh said.

The INIR assesses 19 infrastructure issues, including the legal and regulatory framework, nuclear safety and security, safeguards, financing strategy, grid readiness, site selection, environmental protection, human resource development, international cooperation, the fuel cycle, radioactive waste management, and stakeholder engagement.

To support this process, Vietnam's Nuclear Infrastructure Evaluation Task Force, established by MoST, completed and submitted its national self-assessment report to the IAEA in October 2025.

Eric Mathet, head of the IAEA mission, welcomed Vietnam's decision to restart its nuclear programme after it was suspended in 2016. During the mission, the team will interview relevant agencies, conduct observations, and assess key areas required for the final INIR.

“Developing nuclear power infrastructure is a highly complex undertaking that requires extensive preparation, long construction timelines, often spanning a decade, strong long-term commitment, substantial financial investment, and the development of a highly skilled workforce,” he said.

By Thai An

