KEPCO to develop skilled workforce for Vietnam's nuclear power sector

August 15, 2025 | 11:11
(0) user say
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) announced on August 13 that it had signed an MoU with Petrovietnam ) to foster a skilled workforce for Vietnam's fledgling nuclear power industry.
KEPCO to develop skilled workforce for Vietnam's nuclear power sector

The MoU underscores KEPCO's strategy to secure a stronger footprint in Vietnam as the country is looking to develop nuclear power.

For the first time, Petrovietnam has formed a collaboration with a foreign entity which specialises in nuclear power development.

KEPCO noted this marks Petrovietnam’s first collaboration with a foreign entity specifically focused on nuclear energy development. Petrovietnam will be the investor of Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Vietnam.

“With its world-class nuclear power capabilities, KEPCO is the ideal partner for Vietnam to swiftly advance its nuclear ambitions,” said KEPCO president Kim Dong-cheol, highlighting the company’s commitment to prioritising nuclear cooperation with Vietnam.

KEPCO also has a plan to expand partnership across renewable energy sectors with Vietnam.

Nuclear power, as a clean and stable power source, will play a crucial role in diversifying Vietnam’s energy mix, ensuring energy security and meeting the nation’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

To facilitate this goal, the Vietnamese government is discussing a series of mechanisms for nuclear power to become operational by the end of this decade. The government is also engaged in discussions with other foreign partners on nuclear power ventures, including South Korea, Japan, France, and the United States.

Marubeni and KEPCO a step closer to first-of-its-kind power plant in Vietnam Marubeni and KEPCO a step closer to first-of-its-kind power plant in Vietnam

The consortium of Japanese company Marubeni Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) today signed the investment agreement for Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in the central province of Thanh Hoa.
KEPCO to join coal power plant project in Vietnam KEPCO to join coal power plant project in Vietnam

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has decided to take part in a coal-fired power plant construction project in Vietnam, despite growing criticism from global investors and overseas environmental groups, as reported by Korea Times.
KEPCO extends partnership with EVN KEPCO extends partnership with EVN

Climate-smart technologies, next-generation power grid development, and opportunities to expand are all expected to be covered as part of an extended collaboration deal between South Korean and Vietnamese power giants.

By Thanh Van

nuclear power KEPCO PVN Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project

