KEPCO to develop skilled workforce for Vietnam's nuclear power sector

The MoU underscores KEPCO's strategy to secure a stronger footprint in Vietnam as the country is looking to develop nuclear power.

For the first time, Petrovietnam has formed a collaboration with a foreign entity which specialises in nuclear power development.

KEPCO noted this marks Petrovietnam’s first collaboration with a foreign entity specifically focused on nuclear energy development. Petrovietnam will be the investor of Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Vietnam.

“With its world-class nuclear power capabilities, KEPCO is the ideal partner for Vietnam to swiftly advance its nuclear ambitions,” said KEPCO president Kim Dong-cheol, highlighting the company’s commitment to prioritising nuclear cooperation with Vietnam.

KEPCO also has a plan to expand partnership across renewable energy sectors with Vietnam.

Nuclear power, as a clean and stable power source, will play a crucial role in diversifying Vietnam’s energy mix, ensuring energy security and meeting the nation’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

To facilitate this goal, the Vietnamese government is discussing a series of mechanisms for nuclear power to become operational by the end of this decade. The government is also engaged in discussions with other foreign partners on nuclear power ventures, including South Korea, Japan, France, and the United States.

