Dedicated policy urged to meet nuclear tech promise

At last week’s workshop on developing nuclear energy in Vietnam at the National Innovation Centre, both domestic and international experts agreed that small modular reactor (SMR) technology represents a new generation of nuclear power that is safer, more flexible, and well-suited for developing economies such as Vietnam.

Vietnam aims to master SMR technology over the next couple of decades, with plans to deploy about 8-10 units by 2035 and 30-35 units by 2045.

Duong Thanh Tung, expert at the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, explained that SMRs are nuclear reactors with a capacity of 300MW or less, designed in modular units that can be manufactured, transported, and assembled easily.

“Thanks to their small size, modular structure, and passive safety systems, SMRs can operate stably with lower risks than traditional reactors. They also offer strong economic advantages thanks to lower initial investment costs and the ability to be deployed quickly in various locations, including islands or remote areas,” Tung said.

SMRs are known for their high flexibility, and can be easily integrated into existing power grids, combined with renewable energy, or used for non-electric purposes such as desalination, hydrogen production, or synthetic fuel generation. In Vietnam, where renewable energy is expanding rapidly while grid stability remains a major challenge, SMRs could become the missing piece in the green transition puzzle.

Prof. Dong-Wook Jerng from South Korea’s Chung-Ang University said that, as a distributed power source, SMRs make the grid more resilient against external shocks, particularly weather-related disruptions. “That makes them especially suitable for Vietnam’s climate, which faces numerous storms and typhoons each year,” he noted.

With their compact design and flexible installation, SMRs can be located inside or outside industrial zones, near factories, or even in geographically complex areas. The technology reduces dependence on fossil fuels and significantly shortens construction time and costs.

“SMRs are widely regarded as a technology of the future, one that meets humanity’s dual challenge: securing clean energy while sustaining economic growth. So far, no other technology has offered a better balance between safety, efficiency, and cost,” Jerng stated.

Globally, more than 90 SMR designs are currently under development. Russia and China are leading the way, having deployed SMRs on floating and land-based platforms. The United States, Japan, France, and South Korea are also investing heavily in research and development (R&D) and licensing.

A particularly relevant example is Poland, a country with an energy mix heavily dependent on coal, much like Vietnam. Poland has now incorporated SMRs into its national energy plan, alongside large-scale nuclear plants.

Hyunsoo Choi, from the Global and Nuclear Business Division at Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), said, “Poland’s case shows how fast-growing economies with high power demand but no prior nuclear infrastructure can use SMRs as a safe, flexible transition solution. Vietnam shares a similar context and can learn valuable lessons.”

He said that Vietnam’s economy is expanding rapidly, and electricity demand is surging while traditional energy sources like coal and gas, are becoming increasingly constrained. “If Vietnam chooses the right model, SMRs could help avoid power shortages while supporting its clean energy transition,” he added.

Despite strong potential, experts agreed that Vietnam needs a carefully phased roadmap to make SMR development a reality.

The Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute has proposed a three-phase plan. Between now and 2028, it is to develop conceptual and basic designs, establishing a national R&D centre for SMRs, and in 2029-2031 it aims to verify designs and building experimental models. After 2031, transferring technology, localising manufacturing, and preparing for the first commercial SMR reactor will be the focus.

To succeed, the plan requires dedicated policy mechanisms, including special investment and talent recruitment frameworks, especially attracting overseas Vietnamese experts, as well as sustained initial funding for high-performance research facilities, and international cooperation with experienced partners.

Choi of KEPCO proposed that Vietnam adopt a co-investment, co-development model, similar to the one successfully applied by South Korea in the UAE’s Barakah nuclear undertaking.

Under this model, both countries would co-invest and share roles through four progressive stages, from feasibility and design to joint implementation and eventual technology localisation.

“This step-by-step approach allows Vietnam to acquire technology naturally while developing its own industrial base,” Choi said.