Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum underscores new era of cooperation

Held on August 28, the event was co-organised by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen, the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association, and the Thai-Vietnam Business Association, aiming to boost economic cooperation and socioeconomic development in both nations.

The event drew nearly 150 delegates, including diplomats, business leaders, partner organisations, and overseas Vietnamese. It was also part of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, and came just months after Vietnam and Thailand elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on May 16. Against this backdrop, the forum carried both symbolic and practical significance.

The forum served as a platform for businesses from both countries to exchange insights, share development visions, and engage in discussions on policy directions aligned with business realities. This convergence of perspectives highlighted the determination of both governments and the private sector to deepen economic linkages at a time when regional integration is accelerating.

Dinh Hoang Linh, consul general of Vietnam in Khon Kaen. Photo: baodautu.vn

In his keynote speech, Vietnam’s consul general in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh emphasised the role of the Thai-Vietnam Business Association, overseas Vietnamese business networks, and the expatriate community in Northeast Thailand. Linh also underscored the spirit of entrepreneurship as a driving force in this new era.

"This event demonstrates the vision and determination of the private sector, particularly young Vietnamese entrepreneurs. It highlights their commitment to regional integration and global expansion, the building of value chains, and the promotion of the Vietnamese entrepreneurial spirit. This is worthy of the trust and mission entrusted to the private sector as the nation enters a new era," said Linh.

Discussions at the forum examined opportunities for cooperation in areas such as the green economy, brand development, and market expansion in northeast Thailand, alongside the evolving role of young entrepreneurs. A dialogue session addressed more structural issues, including supply chains, logistics, legal frameworks, the digital economy, innovation, and overseas Vietnamese collaboration. Delegates widely agreed that Vietnam and Thailand are positioned as two economic engines in the Mekong subregion, with the potential to drive integration through strategic economic corridors.

The call for stronger institutional support was echoed by Nguyen Ngoc Tan, chairman of the Young Entrepreneurs Tourism Club of Vietnam. He urged both governments, and ASEAN, to create more enabling conditions for the private sector.

"Most entrepreneurs hope that the governments of both countries and within ASEAN can establish a single gateway for private sector engagement. By enabling data sharing, reducing time-consuming regulations, and creating a unified direction, such a mechanism would accelerate private-sector growth and help shape a more sustainable and efficient global supply chain," said Tan.

Tan further emphasised that the forum was not simply a trade promotion initiative but a powerful message of innovation, integration, and value creation, reaffirming the pioneering role of the private sector in the new era.

Photo: baodautu.vn

Complementing the forum, delegates also attended the opening of the Vietnam-Northeast Thailand Trade Fair, which featured nearly 50 booths from businesses of both countries. On this occasion, several cooperation agreements were signed between the Thai-Vietnam Business Association and Vietnamese enterprises, signalling concrete steps towards deeper collaboration.

Speaking at the trade fair, Ho Van Lam, chairman of the Thai-Vietnam Business Association, said, "This event presents an excellent opportunity for businesses from both sides to promote their brands, seek partnerships, and expand their markets."

The 2025 Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum provided a platform for business exchange and reaffirmed the shared aspirations of both sides. Through discussions on innovation, integration, and practical cooperation, the event underscored the growing role of the private sector in advancing bilateral economic ties.

