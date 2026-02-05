Corporate

Viettel Opens Singapore Representative Office

February 05, 2026 | 16:20
The Vietnamese telecommunications group established official presence in the city-state, expanding regional operations.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group officially inaugurated its Representative Office in Singapore, marking a key step in the Group's strategy to expand its international presence and deepen Vietnam–Singapore cooperation in high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and innovation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Standing Member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam; the Ambassador of Vietnam to Singapore; representatives of Singapore's Ministry of Defence and relevant authorities; together with international partners and technology enterprises operating in Singapore.

Speaking at the event, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien stated:
"The establishment of Viettel's Representative Office in Singapore demonstrates Viettel's strong determination to participate more deeply in the global value chain, access advanced international standards, and expand cooperation with leading strategic partners in core technologies and high-tech industries."

He reaffirmed that the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam consistently supports Viettel's international cooperation on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for international law, and expressed his hope that Singapore's authorities will continue to support the effective operation of the office as a bridge for technology cooperation, investment, and innovation between the two countries.

Representing Viettel, Mr. Cao Anh Son, Deputy General Director of Viettel Group, said:
"Viettel comes to Singapore with a spirit of long-term, trusted cooperation and shared value creation. We are committed to respecting local laws and standards, promoting transparent partnerships, and investing in technology, people, and innovation."

According to Viettel, the Representative Office in Singapore is positioned as a strategic gateway within the Group's global ecosystem. The office will focus on five key missions: connecting and developing regional and global digital infrastructure; expanding cooperation and deploying national-scale digital transformation solutions; promoting research, innovation, and high-tech industry development; developing high-quality technology human resources; and strengthening technology diplomacy to reinforce Viettel's position as a reputable and responsible global technology group.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh emphasised that, as the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop in a strong and substantive manner, the presence of major Vietnamese technology groups such as Viettel in Singapore will help elevate bilateral cooperation from trade and investment to technology collaboration, innovation, and future industries. He added that the Embassy of Vietnam in Singapore stands ready to support Viettel and the Vietnamese business community in expanding a sustainable and effective presence in Singapore.

On this occasion, Viettel also reached cooperation agreements with leading international technology partners including ST Engineering, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus, China Unicom, Truvisor, Jinsheng Henxing, Aeronautics, and Commvault Systems. These partnerships focus on areas such as public safety, cybersecurity, aerospace, data connectivity, AI-enabled automation, telecommunications, and cloud computing, strengthening Viettel's technological capabilities and global integration.

By PR Newswire

Viettel Group

viettel singapore

