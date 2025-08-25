Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Experts highlight legal reforms as key to private-sector growth

August 25, 2025 | 18:23
(0) user say
A transparent and fair legal system is essential for Vietnam’s private-sector growth, according to experts at a seminar on enabling institutions to drive development.

The seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25 explored how strong institutions and a fair legal framework can unlock private-sector growth and support Vietnam’s broader economic development. The session formed part of the legal-themed discussions in the Local Dialogues of this year's Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF), running from July until September.

Experts highlight legal reforms as key to private-sector growth
The seminar, titled 'Enabling Institutions - Unleashing the Flow of Development' was held on August 25

In her opening remarks, Pham Thi Bich Hue, vice president of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and head of the VPSF Organising Committee, highlighted the "quartet of pillar resolutions" – 66-NQ/TW, 68-NQ/TW, 57-NQ/TW, and 59-NQ/TW – noting that they have helped shape the nation’s ambitious development goals.

"To turn our development goal aspirations into reality, we first need an institutional system that is transparent, fair, and predictable," Hue said. "That’s why today’s thematic session is such an important part of the VPSF journey."

According to Hue, nine local dialogues and a startup-focused session have already taken place, and today’s second thematic session is helping lay the groundwork for the ministerial-level discussions and the high-level plenary set for September 15–16.

"I am confident that every voice in this room will contribute to strong, evidence-based, and practical policy recommendations–ones that can remove obstacles and chart a sustainable path for private-sector growth," said Hue.

Tran Dinh Chien from AVB Lawyers and a member of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, observed that in the current economic context, Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs are facing many challenges.

"Among the biggest bottlenecks are overlapping legal frameworks, lengthy litigation processes averaging 400 days, and dispute resolution costs that can consume nearly 30 per cent of the claim's value," Chien said.

Additionally, Chien added that the criminalisation of certain economic relations under Article 175 of the Penal Code has left many firms vulnerable and hesitant to pursue innovation.

To address these issues, Chien recommended that the government expand the use of simplified legal procedures, pilot the 'loser pays' principle (where the losing party bears litigation costs), and limit the criminalisation of economic relations to protect enterprises from unnecessary risks.

For business associations, he suggested establishing specialised legal committees, implementing regular legal training, building legal databases, and developing internal arbitration and mediation mechanisms to help businesses resolve disputes quickly and effectively.

Sharing the same perspective, Dr. Nguyen Thi Anh Hong, lecturer at the Faculty of Criminal Law, Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, emphasised that criminal law is not just a tool to combat crime, it is also a vital component in establishing legal order.

"Its purpose is to ensure safety for business activities and protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises," said Hong. "A transparent and fair legal system will serve as a springboard for sustainable private-sector development. However, the ongoing criminalisation of civil and economic violations has created a climate of apprehension among businesses."

"Many economic disputes that could have been resolved through civil measures or arbitration have been escalated into criminal cases, paralysing business operations," Dr. Hong said.

"This not only results in significant losses for businesses, but also erodes confidence in the investment environment," she added.

To address these challenges, Dr. Hong suggested shifting criminal policy towards reducing the criminalisation of economic matters and clearly distinguishing civil, administrative, and criminal responsibilities.

"Violations that can be resolved through civil or economic measures should not be subject to criminal proceedings. At the same time, genuinely harmful acts such as fraud, money laundering, or environmental destruction must be strictly prosecuted to protect fairness and maintain trust for legitimate businesses," she explained.

From her perspective as vice president of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, Luu Thi Thanh Mau, CEO of Phuc Khang Corporation, asserted that the role of the private sector has been clearly demonstrated, contributing up to 40 per cent of national GDP and driving both broad-based and in-depth economic growth.

Therefore, the introduction of new policies should redefine the perception of the private sector's role while also recognising private enterprises not merely as entities to be managed, but as essential partners in building a modern, transparent, and effective economic institution.

According to Mau, private businesses are directly exposed to market dynamics, meaning every policy or legal change has immediate effects.

"Feedback, whether positive or negative, serves as a vital basis for legislators and regulators to make timely, flexible, and context-appropriate adjustments. In particular, the community of small and medium-sized enterprises, which accounts for the majority of the economy, bears the brunt of these impacts and requires greater support," Mau said.

"I believe that with the government's companionship and the business community's determination for renewal, we can certainly build a transparent, fair, and highly competitive economy that contributes positively to Vietnam's international integration," Mau added.

PM outlines 15 groups of tasks, solutions to boost private economic sector PM outlines 15 groups of tasks, solutions to boost private economic sector

After three months of implementing Resolution 68, Vietnam's private economic sector has seen many positive changes, with the establishment of over 24,000 new businesses in June and more than 16,000 in July. This brought the total number of newly established enterprises in the first seven months of 2025 to nearly 108,000.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
private sector legal system enterprises private sustainable development growth

Related Contents

Forum honours outstanding M&A deals, strategies, and advisory firms

Forum honours outstanding M&A deals, strategies, and advisory firms

Reforms urged to unleash private-sector power

Reforms urged to unleash private-sector power

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

CEO shares insights on Phu My 3 IP’s journey to green industrial growth

CEO shares insights on Phu My 3 IP’s journey to green industrial growth

Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020