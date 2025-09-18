Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Building green infrastructure, removing legal bottlenecks for urban development

September 18, 2025 | 17:53
(0) user say
The business community has emphasised that Vietnam stands at a crucial crossroads: either decisively transform towards sustainable development, or face the risk of urban decline.
Building green infrastructure, removing legal bottlenecks for urban development
Dinh Hong Ky, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association and vice chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association

Dinh Hong Ky, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association and vice chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, stressed that green transition is no longer a trend but a matter of survival, especially for major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Haiphong, and Can Tho.

These urban centres are grappling with a series of unique challenges: risks of urban degradation (with 60-70 per cent of its characteristics already present in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), population pressure and migration, and ecological imbalance, as well as issues of identity and social equity.

He said that Vietnam's vision should be to build liveable green cities that also rise as financial and logistics hubs of Southeast Asia. This must be based on integrated NEXUS principles (water, energy, materials, ecology, emissions), a low-carbon circular economy, climate adaptation, data transparency and digitalisation, and a just transition that ensures no one is left behind.

“To realise this, businesses must play a central and emerging role, supported by a flexible ecosystem of public-private-international cooperation,” he emphasised.

Ky proposed an action framework for a green megacity with four key solution groups: sustainable urban planning (preserving waterways, expanding green public transport, increasing green spaces); incentive policies (carbon tax incentives, green credit, SME transition funds); science and technology (renewable energy, smart environmental monitoring, recycling infrastructure); and social equity (ensuring workers and at-risk communities are not left behind).

He also outlined six pillars of green transition: clean energy, green construction–transport–logistics, eco-industrial development, green urban infrastructure, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture and food systems.

"Vietnam's cities are at a historic turning point: either modern-green-sustainable, or sliding into decline. The future of green cities is not just about skyscrapers, but about harmony with nature and ensuring social justice," he highlighted.

Building green infrastructure, removing legal bottlenecks for urban development
Huynh Bich Ngoc, vice chairwoman and CEO of TTC Group

From another perspective, Huynh Bich Ngoc, vice chairwoman and CEO of TTC Group, focused on challenges in industrial and residential real estate. “While Vietnam enjoys a major advantage of a safe and stable investment environment, development must prioritise modern, high-tech, and environmentally friendly industrial zones rather than sheer numbers,” she raised.

Ngoc proposed special preferential policies for reopening industrial parks and businesses adopting green and modern models, aligned with the net-zero target. This will strengthen enterprises' long-term competitiveness and create momentum for the broader economy.

Regarding residential real estate, she stated that while housing demand is huge, many projects remain “frozen” due to prolonged legal bottlenecks. She urged the government to review and simplify procedures related to planning, construction permits, and land allocation, particularly project approval.

“Shortening legal procedures will help businesses cut costs and deliver more affordable housing products,” she stressed.

Citing an example in Lam Dong province, TTC is expanding the historic Valley of Love - over 100 years old - into an ecotourism and resort complex featuring a “Goddess of Love” statue expected to set a Guinness World Record. However, the project faces obstacles from overlapping regulations, reflecting the typical difficulties enterprises encounter that require government resolution.

“While Vietnam's legal framework and development criteria are gradually improving, achieving the goal of double-digit growth requires timely, decisive action from the government, ministries, and local authorities,” Ngoc emphasised. “Enterprises have great confidence in the country's strong transformation and breakthrough development in the near future.”

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum (VPSF) 2025 is bringing together leaders from government, business, and academia in Hanoi to reaffirm the private sector's role as a driver of sustainable growth and to generate policy recommendations that strengthen Vietnam's institutional framework.
Amending legal regulations criminalizing business activities Amending legal regulations criminalizing business activities

Businesses made proposals to improve the legal and business environment at the Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF) 2025 on September 15 in Hanoi.
Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Vietnam will launch a CEO training program by 2026, offering practical courses to help young business founders overcome management challenges and build sustainable, growth-oriented businesses.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VPSF private sector TTC Group

Related Contents

Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Amending legal regulations criminalising business activities

Amending legal regulations criminalising business activities

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Experts highlight legal reforms as key to private-sector growth

Experts highlight legal reforms as key to private-sector growth

Private sector reaps rewards of pro-business resolutions in 2025

Private sector reaps rewards of pro-business resolutions in 2025

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam’s private economy

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam’s private economy

Sandbox and governance keys for Vietnam’s startups

Sandbox and governance keys for Vietnam’s startups

Amending legal regulations criminalising business activities

Amending legal regulations criminalising business activities

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Charting the course to 2045 via private sector advances

Charting the course to 2045 via private sector advances

Experts highlight legal reforms as key to private-sector growth

Experts highlight legal reforms as key to private-sector growth

Structural overhaul can resolve long-standing issues

Structural overhaul can resolve long-standing issues

Latest News ⁄ Property

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

Accelerating digitalisation and institutional reform for green agriculture

Accelerating digitalisation and institutional reform for green agriculture

Sandbox and governance keys for Vietnam’s startups

Sandbox and governance keys for Vietnam’s startups

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020