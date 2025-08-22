Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on ceramic tiles from India

Vietnam has launched an anti-dumping investigation into Indian ceramic tile imports. Photo: baodautu.vn

The decision was made following a petition submitted on July 2 by a group of nine domestic producers representing a significant share of Vietnam's tile manufacturing industry. The group includes Vitto Group JSC, A My Industry JSC, Thang Cuong JSC, Thien Hoang Technical Trading JSC, Vigalcera Tien Son JSC, TASA Group JSC, Prime Tien Phong JSC, CTH Ceramic JSC, and Hera Industry JSC.

According to the petition, ceramic and porcelain tile products originating from India have been sold in the Vietnamese market at prices significantly below normal value, causing significant injury to domestic producers. The members claim that the imports have eroded market share, reduced profit margins, and undermined the competitiveness of the local industry.

The investigation is being carried out under Decree No. 86/2025/ND-CP, issued on April 11, which provides detailed regulations on the implementation of the Law on Foreign Trade Management regarding trade remedies. Following the initiation, the MoIT will distribute sampling questionnaires to relevant parties, including known Indian manufacturers and exporters, as well as the official representatives of India in Vietnam.

Exporters and producers that fail to submit the questionnaires within the required deadline will be considered non-cooperative parties. In cases where the number of exporters or product categories is too large, the MoIT may limit the scope of the investigation through sampling methods.

Once the sampling stage is completed, the MoIT will issue full investigation questionnaires to collect detailed information for analysis and evaluation. The investigation will focus on three aspects: whether dumping has occurred, the extent of injury suffered by the domestic industry, and the causal relationship between dumping practices and the injury to local producers.

Depending on the preliminary findings, the MoIT may impose anti-dumping duties if urgent action is considered necessary to prevent further injury. The ministry will also conduct on-site verification of information provided by interested parties before issuing its final determination. Public consultations will be organised to allow stakeholders to present their views, provide evidence, and secure their legitimate rights and interests.

The MoIT has urged all organisations and individuals engaged in the importation, distribution, trading, or usage of the evaluated goods to register as interested parties and provide relevant information. This will ensure that their rights and benefits are protected in accordance with Vietnamese law.

This case marks another step in Vietnam's increasing use of trade remedy instruments to protect domestic industries against unfair trade practices. In recent years, the country has faced rising concerns over the impact of dumped imports on local manufacturing sectors, particularly in construction materials and steel.