Vietnam earns nearly $9 million from leaf exports

According to the General Department of Customs, exports of various types of leaves reached almost $1.2 million in August, up 13 per cent on-year. Cumulatively, the total value for the first eight months hit $9 million, representing a 27 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Photo: Le Toan

Among them, cassava leaves led the group with nearly $3 million in export turnover, while bay leaves recorded the sharpest rise of 68.5 per cent. Banana, lemon, and sweet potato leaves also saw growth rates of 20-80 per cent, driven by rising global demand in cuisine and food processing.

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, cassava leaves remain in high demand in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and several Muslim-majority countries. They are commonly used in curries and meat dishes due to their high protein and vitamin content. Some enterprises have even started exporting frozen mashed cassava leaves, a higher value-added product for the food processing industry.

In Vietnam, fresh cassava leaves sell for only $0.12–$0.20 per kilogram, yet their export value can be three to four times higher, reaching up to $2.80 per kilogram at retail markets abroad. Banana leaves, once used mainly for wrapping cakes and sticky rice, are now in demand as eco-friendly natural packaging materials. Meanwhile, sweet potato leaves have found a niche as a premium green vegetable in Japan and South Korea.

“Although leaf exports still account for a small portion of total fruit and vegetable turnover, they create a dual advantage by utilising agricultural byproducts while opening new, high-value niche markets,” Nguyen noted.

He added that Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are rebounding strongly, with September exports estimated at nearly $1.3 billion, the highest level for the same period in history. At this pace, the sector could surpass $8 billion in 2025, far exceeding initial projections.

“Vietnamese leaves are not only versatile but also highly nutritious, rich in protein, minerals, and amino acids that support cell regeneration and strengthen immunity. Their use as natural packaging or culinary ingredients aligns with the global trend towards green and sustainable gastronomy,” Nguyen added.