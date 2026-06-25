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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam-built offshore construction vessel under delivery to Norway

June 25, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
Norway's Rem Offshore on June 22 announced that Rem Ocean was delivered from the hull yard in Song Cam, Vietnam, marking completion of the hull construction.
Vietnam-built offshore construction vessel under delivery to Norway
Photo: Rem Offshore

The delivery represents a major milestone in the project. Following delivery, Rem Ocean has now commenced her voyage from Vietnam to Norway.

The tow began from the Haiphong area on June 17, and the vessel will proceed via Singapore before continuing towards Europe. This journey marks the transition from hull construction to the final outfitting and completion phase.

Once in Norway, Rem Ocean will arrive at Myklebust Verft, where the vessel will be outfitted with all major systems and mission equipment. This phase will transform the hull into a fully operational offshore vessel, ready to deliver on its intended role.

Kristian Stavset, head of Projects at Rem Offshore, said, "The scope of work has been completed to a very high shipbuilding standard. In my assessment, this is among the finest hulls ever delivered to the Sunnmøre region, providing a strong foundation for a smooth and efficient outfitting phase at Myklebust Verft."

Rem Ocean is part of Rem Offshore’s next generation of construction vessels, designed to meet demanding offshore operations while supporting sustainable solutions for the future.

The vessel is designed for demanding offshore operations and is equipped with state‑of‑the‑art technology to ensure reliable and flexible operations in challenging environments. Rem Ocean will operate for DeepOcean under a long‑term charter contract with Equinor, supporting critical subsea operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The delivery and departure from Vietnam highlight the strong collaboration between yard, project team, and partners involved in the build. With the vessel now underway, the project continues to progress.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Rem Offshore Rem Ocean vessel Norway Vietnam

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