Vietnam Airlines intensifies European market promotion

March 13, 2026 | 11:02
(0) user say
The flag carrier increased marketing activities and partnerships across the continent to boost passenger traffic on Southeast Asian routes.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Vietnam Airlines officially marked its entry into the Dutch market today with a high-profile promotion event at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, announcing the much-anticipated launch of nonstop flights between Hanoi and Amsterdam.

Beginning June 16, 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights using the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft.

Beginning June 16, 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights using the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft.

The event, joined by the Ambassador of Vietnam to the Netherlands, Ngo Huong Nam, served as a strategic platform to introduce the new route to key European travel partners. The gathering highlighted Vietnam's growing appeal as a top-tier destination and reinforced the airline's mission to bridge Vietnam with Europe's most vital economic hubs.

Beginning June 16, 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights using the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft. As the first-ever direct link between the two nations, this service will drastically reduce travel time and position Amsterdam as a primary gateway for passengers traveling from Europe to Southeast Asia.

The flight schedule is optimized for maximum convenience, offering seamless onward connections from Hanoi to Vietnam's most iconic destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, as well as broader regional networks across Northeast Asia and Australia.

"Europe remains a cornerstone of our international growth strategy," stated Nguyen Quang Trung, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines. "The launch of the Hanoi–Amsterdam route is a testament to our dedication to the European market. By strengthening our ties with regional travel and tourism partners, we are creating a vital corridor for trade, cultural exchange, and tourism between Vietnam and the Netherlands."

With the addition of Amsterdam, Vietnam Airlines now operates 12 nonstop services to eight major European cities, including Paris, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, and Moscow. This expansion solidifies the national flag carrier's role in connecting Vietnam with global economic centers while showcasing the nation's culture and hospitality to the world.

By Vietnam Airlines

vietnam airlines European market

WindEnergy Hamburg to host RECHARGE summit in Singapore

WindEnergy Hamburg to host RECHARGE summit in Singapore

VinFast targets Gulf region lifestyle market with EVs

VinFast targets Gulf region lifestyle market with EVs

i-Sprint completes management buyout with KV Asia Capital

i-Sprint completes management buyout with KV Asia Capital

