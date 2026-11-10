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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

November 10, 2026 | 11:17
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines and Japan's All Nippon Airways are moving to establish a joint venture, deepening a partnership that has spanned a decade.
Vietnam Airlines and All Nippon Airways mark 10 years of strategic partnership with framework agreement toward joint venture
Vietnam Airlines and ANA mark a decade of partnership by agreeing to pursue a joint venture to drive sustainable growth on Japan–Vietnam routes and further enhance customer convenience. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) marked the 10th anniversary of their partnership on November 9 by agreeing to pursue the joint venture. The framework agreement was exchanged in Tokyo in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, underscoring the partnership's importance to economic ties, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between Japan and Vietnam.

The partnership dates back to 2016, when ANA Holdings Inc., the Japanese carrier's parent company, entered a business and capital partnership with Vietnam Airlines and became its strategic shareholder. Over the past decade, the two airlines have built extensive cooperation across codeshare operations, reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, and airport services. The joint venture represents the next milestone in this relationship, enabling closer commercial cooperation between the two carriers, subject to regulatory approval.

Vietnam Airlines and All Nippon Airways mark 10 years of strategic partnership with framework agreement toward joint venture
The joint venture framework agreement was exchanged in Tokyo in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Le Hong Ha, president and CEO of Vietnam Airlines, said, “Vietnam Airlines is committed to working closely with ANA Holdings to advance our joint venture plans, strengthen our competitiveness and further enhance the passenger experience. This partnership is an important step in our long-term development strategy. As Vietnam’s national flag carrier, we also see it as an opportunity to contribute to stronger economic and tourism ties between our two countries and bring our people closer together.”

“Marking 10 years of partnership, we are delighted to elevate our strategic cooperation through this joint venture framework agreement,” said Juichi Hirasawa, president and CEO of ANA. “More than our business achievements, what has truly sustained our journey is the unwavering mutual trust we have built through changing times and challenging periods, as well as our united commitment to delivering the finest travel experiences to our customers. Looking ahead to the next chapter, we will strive through this joint venture to create even higher-quality, higher-value travel experiences connecting Japan and Vietnam.”

Implementation of the joint venture is subject to the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in Japan and Vietnam, including antitrust immunity. The two airlines will work closely with the authorities in both countries to obtain these approvals.

Vietnam Airlines and All Nippon Airways mark 10 years of strategic partnership with framework agreement toward joint venture
Photo: Vietnam Airlines
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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
vietnam airlines ANA Holdings aviation partnership joint venture Vietnam japan

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