Vietnam and US make progress in fifth trade negotiation round

The negotiations, held from November 12–14, were led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, head of the Vietnamese government’s negotiation team. The delegation included representatives from multiple ministries, including Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Home Affairs, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, Justice, and the State Bank of Vietnam.

Photo: MoIT

Over the course of three intensive days, negotiators from the two countries made substantial progress across a wide spectrum of critical chapters, including services, digital trade, agriculture, technical barriers to trade, and sanitary and phytosanitary standards. Both sides also managed to narrow remaining gaps in other complex areas.

During the closing session, representatives of the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) and the Vietnamese negotiation team assessed the round as highly productive, laying a robust foundation for the early conclusion of the Reciprocal Trade Agreement.

The US commended Vietnam’s constructive attitude, strong commitment, and innovative negotiation approach, particularly the outcomes of the direct ministerial meeting between Minister Dien and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held immediately prior to the formal technical discussions.

In response to Vietnam’s key proposals, the US signalled initial positive feedback and noted that several issues could be addressed contingent on the overall negotiation balance.

Both sides agreed on follow-up actions and will convene additional virtual meetings in the coming days to continue addressing outstanding matters. They also agreed to prepare for an upcoming online ministerial-level discussion between USTR chief Greer and Minister Dien, scheduled to take place later this month.

Alongside the negotiation agenda, Minister Dien held a series of meetings with the US Deputy Secretary of State, several members of Congress, including the chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and senior executives of major technology and semiconductor corporations, as well as representatives of the US footwear and apparel associations. These engagements aimed to strengthen bilateral economic–investment cooperation, expand trade links, and rally support for the ongoing negotiation process of the reciprocal trade agreement.

