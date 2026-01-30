Corporate

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

January 30, 2026 | 15:19
(0) user say
Vietnam and the United States are expected to launch the sixth negotiation for the Reciprocal Trade Agreement next week.
Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

The information was shared by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan during a regular press briefing on January 29.

Vietnam and the US have already completed five negotiation rounds, with the sixth scheduled for next week.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Vietnam's negotiating delegation have worked with ministries and agencies to submit a set of plans aimed at fostering positive progress and achieving consensus,” Tan said.

The delegation has shared detailed parameters and product lists with the US with a view to facilitate greater market access for US goods.

"Hopefully, Vietnam will achieve positive outcomes for the sixth negotiation. The country also encourages US companies to expand production and business activities in Vietnam. The country always endeavours to create better conditions for US goods in the domestic market," Tan said.

This year Vietnam will continue negotiations with partners while encouraging enterprises to engage deeply in supply chains to ensure stability and sustainability. Furthermore, the country will market diversification and take advantage of Free Trade Agreements.

The fifth trade negotiation round took place in Washington, DC from November 12 to 14. Negotiators from the two countries made considerable progress across a wide spectrum, including services, digital trade, agriculture, technical barriers to trade, and sanitary and phytosanitary standards. Both sides also managed to leave narrow gaps in other complex areas.

During the closing session, representatives of the Office of the US Trade Representative and the Vietnamese evaluation team assessed the round as highly productive, laying a robust foundation for the early conclusion of the trade agreement.

2025 witnessed remarkable growth in Vietnam–US trade. According to the General Department of Customs, two-way trade between Vietnam and the US reached over $172.5 billion in 2025, with Vietnamese exports to the US exceeding $153 billion and imports from the US into Vietnam totalling $19.3 billion. The US remains Vietnam's top export market, while Vietnam is the US's seventh-largest trading partner.

US and Vietnam agree on framework to boost trade and market access US and Vietnam agree on framework to boost trade and market access

The United States and Vietnam have agreed on a framework for a new trade deal designed to boost bilateral commerce and market access.
Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and the United States held their eighth ministerial talks in Washington, DC, aiming to strengthen a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.
Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam and the US have continued technical-level negotiations on their Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, seeking progress towards a mutually beneficial outcome.
Vietnam to lead trade growth in ASEAN Vietnam to lead trade growth in ASEAN

Despite tariff headwinds, Vietnam remains among ASEAN's top export growth performers, supporting expectations of robust gains in employment and wages.

By Thanh Van

Vietnam the US US tariffs reciprocal Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade

